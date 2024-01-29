Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $35 Million Birthdate: Jan 1, 1989 (35 years old) Birthplace: Deerfield Beach Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jason Pierre-Paul's Net Worth

What is Jason Pierre-Paul's net worth and Career Earnings?

Jason Pierre-Paul is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $35 million. Jason Pierre-Paul was a defensive end who started playing football after he injured his leg playing basketball in high school. Pierre-Paul played at the University of South Florida where he was named First-team All-American and First-team All-Big East in 2009. Pierre-Paul was drafted #15 by the New York Giants in the 2010 NFL Draft. During his career he also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints, and the Miami Dolphins. He won two Super Bowls during his carer, his first with the Giants on February 5, 2012, defeating the New England Patriots, and his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on February 7, 2021, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason earned $103 million in salary during his career. Pierre-Paul was seriously injured on July 4, 2015 in a fireworks accident. Even after having a finger amputated, he was able to make a full recovery.

Early Life

Jason Pierre-Paul was born on January 1, 1989 in Deerfield Beach, Florida. His parents, Jean and Marie, are Haitian immigrants who had arrived in the United States in 1983. He grew up with his two siblings, Herbie and Nadie. He was athletic as a child and teenager and attended Deerfield Beach High School. There, he made the varsity basketball team for four years. However, after suffering a leg injury while playing basketball, he decided to also begin playing football his junior year as it was easier on his legs.

He attended College of the Canyons in California on a football scholarship. He later played for Fort Scott Community College and then transferred to the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida. He was named First-team All-American by "Pro Football Weekly" and a Defensive Lineman Performer of the Week in the College Performance Awards while playing football there. After his junior year, he decided to forego the rest of his college career to enter the 2010 NFL Draft.

Career

Pierre-Paul was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft with the 15th overall pick. In July of that year, the Giants and Pierre-Paul agreed to a five-year, $20.5 million deal with over $11.5 million guaranteed. He made his NFL debut on September 12, 2010 in the New York Giants' season opener. In the game, he recorded two tackles. He finished the season playing a total of 16 games. He was named to the 2010 All-NFL Draft Team by Pro Football Rosters.

In 2011, Pierre-Paul received a significant amount of playing time as some of the other defensive ends on the Giants were injured. He recorded 65 tackles, 16.5 sacks, one safety, and two forced fumbles during the season. In the December game against the Dallas Cowboys, he also blocked the Cowboys' kicker's 47-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of the game, leading the Giants to a win. The same game, he had also recorded a sack and forced fumble, making him the first player in NFL history to record a sack, a forced fumble, and a blocked field goal in the same game. He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the week. It was also announced a couple weeks later that Pierre-Paul had been voted to his first Pro Bowl, despite not being on the ballot. During the playoffs that year, Pierre-Paul played a big role in the Giants' playoff run where they eventually competed against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI and won.

During the 2012 season, Pierre-Paul caught his first career interception and returned it for a touchdown. He finished the season with 43 total tackles and was named to the Pro Bowl. The summer before the following season, he underwent back surgery to remove a herniated disk. He returned in Week 1 and played for the rest of the season. After intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, he earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. He continued playing well in the 2014 season, with 77 total tackles.

In the summer of 2015, he suffered a serious injury to his hand following a firework incident. He lost a significant portion of his finger and had to have it amputated a few days later. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants following the injury, as his original contract was up. Pierre-Paul lost a significant amount of weight following the accident and had to wear a special padded club to protect his injured hand, which adversely affected his play.

In 2016, he turned down an offer from the Arizona Cardinals in order to remain with the Giants. He underwent further surgery on his hand which enabled him to wear a glove rather than the cumbersome club while he was playing. He performed much better that season and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 12. He remained with the Giants through the end of the 2017 season.

In 2018, the Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He started all 16 games with the Buccaneers in the 2018 season. He played well in 2019, despite being involved in a car accident early on in the season. In 2020, he signed a two-year extension with the team. He played exceptionally well that year, finishing the 2020 season with 55 tackles and a team-best 9.5 sacks. He also helped the team make it to Super Bowl LV, which they won against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2021, Pierre-Paul was plagued with a torn rotator cuff injury which required surgery. In 2022, he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2023, he was signed to the New Orleans' Saints' practice squad for a couple weeks before being signed to the Miami Dolphins. However, the Dolphins waived him on December 19, 2023.

Personal Life

Pierre-Paul has two children – daughter Joline and son Josiah. He was previously married to Louise Pierre-Paul but the two later separated. Louise is the mother to his daughter, Joline. Prior to that relationship, he dated Farraw Germain. While together, the couple had Pierre-Paul's son, Josiah.

Real Estate

In 2017 Jason paid $2.3 million for a mansion in the suburbs of Boca Raton, Florida. After performing a major renovation, he listed the home for sale in January 2022 for $6.25 million. Two months later he accepted $6.1 million. The buyer was Danielle Bregoli, also known as the "cash me outside girl" and "Bhad Bhabie."