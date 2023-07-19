Jason Kelce net worth

What is Jason Kelce's Net Worth?

Jason Kelce is a professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Jason Kelce is best known for playing for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. With the team, he won Super Bowl LII and earned multiple Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections.. In 2023, Kelce faced off against his brother Travis in Super Bowl LVII, the first time ever a Super Bowl featured two brothers playing on opposing teams.

Early Life and High School

Jason Kelce was born on November 5, 1987 in Westlake, Ohio and was raised in nearby Cleveland Heights by his parents Donna, a banker, and Ed, a sales representative in the steel industry. His younger brother is Travis Kelce, who also became a professional football player. As a teenager, Kelce went to Cleveland Heights High School, where he played as both a running back and linebacker on the school football team. In other sports, he played hockey. Kelce also played baritone saxophone in the school's jazz and symphonic bands.

Collegiate Career

For college, Kelce went to the University of Cincinnati to play football with the Bearcats. After redshirting in his first year, he played nine games in 2007 as Cincinnati went 10-3. The next season, Cincinnati went 11-3 and became Big East champions. Even better was the 2009 season, when the school went undefeated in the regular season and again became Big East champions. The Bearcats didn't perform so well during Kelce's senior season in 2010, going 4-8 under new coach Butch Jones.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round. After starting in the third preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, he became the starter for the Eagles' regular season in September. Notably, Kelce became the first rookie in franchise history to start all 16 games at center. He was named the starting center again in 2012, but missed the majority of the season after suffering MCL and ACL injuries in September. Kelce bounced back for a superb 2013 season, starting all 16 games and helping the Eagles make it to the playoffs. That year, the team scored a team-record 442 points and 6,676 yards. In early 2014, Kelce signed a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension with the Eagles. In the ensuing season, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection. Kelce earned his second Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Kelce had his best professional season to date in 2017. Starting in all 16 games and selected as a first-team All-Pro, he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots, giving the team its first Super Bowl title in franchise history. In 2018, Kelce earned his second first-team All-Pro selection, and in 2019 earned his third. Also in 2019, he signed a one-year contract extension with the Eagles. The following year, Kelce started his 100th-consecutive Eagles game and was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl. In 2021, he was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors for the fourth time. After contemplating retirement in 2022, Kelce signed a new one-year contract with the Eagles. That season ended up being a great one, as the team reached Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Kelce's brother Travis playing for the Chiefs, it was the first Super Bowl ever to have two brothers playing on opposing teams. Ultimately, the Chiefs won the championship.

Other Media Appearances

Beyond playing football, Kelce has appeared on some television shows and podcasts. Along with his Eagles teammate Beau Allen, he appeared in a Super Bowl-themed episode of the sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" in 2018. Later, after playing against his brother in Super Bowl LVII in early 2023, Kelce appeared alongside his brother in a sketch on "Saturday Night Live." Also with his brother, he launched the weekly podcast "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" in 2022. Episodes come out every Wednesday during the NFL season.

Kelce has also recorded an album of music. In 2022, he and his fellow Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata released "A Philly Special Christmas," named after the "Philly Special" trick play run that helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII. The album consists of covers of classic Christmas songs, and features duets with various other players. Proceeds from "A Philly Special Christmas" went toward the Children's Crisis Treatment Center in Philadelphia.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2018, Kelce married Kylie McDevitt, whom he had first met on an online dating app. Together, they have three daughters named Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett.