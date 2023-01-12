Jarvis Landry Net Worth:

What is Jarvis Landry's Net Worth and Salary?

Jarvis Landry is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Jarvis Landry earned his net worth in the National Football League as a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints.

Early Life

Jarvis Charles Landry was born on November 28, 1992, in Convent, Louisiana. He attended Lutcher High School where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. But he excelled as a wide receiver finishing his high school career with 241 receptions for 3,902 yards and 50 touchdowns to go along with 875 rushing yards and 14 more touchdowns on the ground. Landry caught a touchdown and recorded eight receptions for 70 yards at the 2011 Under Armour All-America Game, and he was ranked as a five-star recruit and fourth best wide receiver according to Rivals.com.

Jarvis Landry played his college football at LSU under head coach Les Miles where he won the SEC championship in 2011 and was named second-team All-SEC in 2013. He and teammate Odell Beckham Jr. combined to form one of the most prolific wide receiver duos in all of college football. After his junior season in which he recorded 77 receptions for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns, Landry decided to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft.

NFL Career

In the 2014 NFL Draft, Jarvis Landry was selected with the 63rd overall pick in the second round by the Miami Dolphins. He was the 12th wide receiver selected that year. Landry made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2014, and he led the league in receptions in 2017. Landry played with the Dolphins until they traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March of 2018. He continued to make Pro Bowls, and his 564 receptions through his first six seasons in the league are the most by a player in NFL history. Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns in March of 2022, and he returned home to sign a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in May of 2022.

Jarvis Landry made the Pro Bowl every year from 2015 through 2019.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Jarvis Landry's rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins paid him $3.5 million over four years. The Dolphins placed the Franchise Tag on him in 2018, paying him nearly $16 million for the season. After being traded to the Cleveland Browns, Landry signed a five-year, $75.5 million deal with $47 million guaranteed. With a salary of $1.12 million and signing bonus of $1.88 million, he earned a total of $3 million in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints.

Over his NFL career, Jarvis Landry has earned over $67 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Jarvis Landry and his girlfriend, Estrella Cerqueira, have a daughter and son together.

Jarvis Landry's older brother, Gerard, played wide receiver at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and his cousin is Glenn Dorsey, former standout LSU defensive lineman (2004-2007).

Landry's best friend is fellow NFL wide receiver and former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Landry announced a partnership with the Air Jordan brand in March of 2021.