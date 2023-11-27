Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Oct 13, 1989 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Richland Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Jarvis Jones' Net Worth

What is Jarvis Jones's Net Worth and Salary?

Jarvis Jones is a former professional football linebacker who has a net worth of $3 million. Jarvis Jones played in the NFL from 2013 to 2017, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, he played college football at the University of Georgia, where he was twice named a consensus All-American. Jones was widely considered to be a bust during his NFL career, as many felt he failed to live up to expectations as a first-round draft pick for the Steelers. During his NFL career Jarvis earned a total of $9 million in salary.

Early Life and High School

Jarvis Jones was born on October 13, 1989 in Lumpkin, Georgia. He had an older brother named Darcell who was murdered outside a bar in Richland, Georgia in early 2005. As a teenager, Jarvis Jones went to Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, where he led the football team to a state title in 2007. He was also a star basketball player in high school.

Collegiate Career

For his freshman year of college, Jones attended the University of Southern California, where he played as a special teams and backup player for the Trojans football team. However, after suffering a neck injury and being diagnosed with spinal stenosis, he was not permitted to play for the team again. Jones was subsequently granted a transfer to the University of Georgia, where he redshirted for the Bulldogs football team during the 2010 season.

Jones started every game for the Bulldogs in 2011, and finished the season with 70 total tackles and an SEC-leading 13.5 sacks. He was named a consensus All-American for the season. Jones had another terrific season as a senior in 2012, recording 85 total tackles and 14.5 sacks and earning consensus All-American honors for the second straight year. Moreover, he won the Jack Lambert Trophy and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In the 2013 NFL Draft, Jones was chosen in the first round with the 17th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He subsequently signed a four-year deal with the team. In his first NFL game, Jones recorded two solo tackles against the Tennessee Titans. Two months later, he posted his first career sack in a win over the Buffalo Bills. Jones finished his rookie season with 40 total tackles, a sack, and four pass deflections in 14 games. The next season, Jones saw more limited playtime due to a wrist injury and surgery. However, he was able to play in the postseason for the first time as the Steelers finished atop the AFC North. Jones finished the 2014 season with 18 total tackles and two sacks.

After his injury-beset 2014 season, Jones played and started all 15 games in 2015. That season, he recorded 29 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception. Jones played one more season with the Steelers in 2016, amassing 42 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. Overall, Jones was widely considered to be a bust during his tenure with the Steelers, as many felt he failed to live up to expectations as a first-round draft pick and struggled to become an effective pass rusher. Pro Football Focus named his selection as the Steelers' worst draft pick since the sports analytics company first started compiling data in 2006.

Arizona Cardinals and Retirement

In March of 2017, Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals. However, he was released in early September with an injury settlement, and subsequently retired from the NFL. Jones ended his professional playing career with 128 total tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Personal Life

In 2019, Jones returned to the University of Georgia to finish his education, graduating with a degree in human development and family science.

In 2023, Jones was arrested for reckless driving and speeding in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia. He was booked and released an hour later on bond. That year alone, over a dozen people from the Georgia football team had been arrested for moving violations.