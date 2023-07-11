Jared Goff net worth

What is Jared Goff's net worth and salary?

Jared Goff is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $70 million. Jared Goff's journey from the University of California, Berkeley, to becoming the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and leading the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII, has cemented him as a significant figure in contemporary football. In 2019 Jared launched a clothing line called JG16 featuring hoodies, hats and t-shirts.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

In 2016 he signed a four year, $27.9 million deal with the Rams. He was the highest-earning player from the 2016 NFL draft class. Between 2016 and 2017 alone he earned $19 million. His annual salary in that time frame was $7 million.

Through his first eight seasons in the NFL Jared earned $135 million in salary. In August 2019 Jared signed a new four-year deal with the Rams worth $134 million. The contract includes an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed money and both a $25 million signing bonus and $21 million roster bonus. Between those bonuses and other earnings, Jared made $50 million between June 2019 and June 2020. He earns roughly $2 million per year endorsing for brands including Red Bull, BMW, Bose, Banana Republic, Nike and Pizza Hut.

Early Life and Education

Jared Goff was born in Novato, California on October 14, 1994. His father, Jerry Goff, was a Major League Baseball player. Goff's talent in football became evident in high school, and he committed to the University of California, Berkeley, where he broke numerous school records as the team's starting quarterback. In his three seasons at Berkeley, Goff threw for 12,220 yards and 96 touchdowns, setting the stage for his professional career.

NFL Career

Goff declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season at Berkeley, and the Los Angeles Rams selected him as the first overall pick in 2016. After a challenging rookie season, Goff began to flourish under the leadership of new head coach Sean McVay. In his second and third seasons, Goff led the Rams to consecutive NFC West titles and a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, showcasing his abilities as a high-caliber quarterback.

In a surprising turn of events, the Rams traded Goff to the Detroit Lions in 2021, after a disappointing end to the Rams' season. This trade, which also involved several draft picks, sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Jared proposed to girlfriend Christen Harper in June 2022. Christen is a model who has posed for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition.

In May 2018 Jared paid $4 million for a home in a gated community in Hidden Hills, California. That same month he sold his first home, a relatively modest place in Oak Park, California. The buyer paid $1.8 million.

In May 2020 Jared paid nearly $6 million for a newly-built home in Hermosa Beach, California.

In September 2022 Jared sold his Hidden Hills home for $6.4 million.

In June 2023 Jared paid $10.5 million for a home in Manhattan Beach, California.