Jared Allen Net Worth:

What is Jared Allen's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

Jared Allen is a retired American professional football player who has a net worth of $35 million. During his career, Jared Allen played as a defensive end in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers, he played in Super Bowl 50. Following his retirement from the NFL in 2015, Allen formed a curling team with other former football players.

Career Earnings and Contracts

During his NFL career Jared Allen earned $96 million in NFL salary alone.

In 2007 Jared signed a one year deal with the Chiefs that paid $2.35 million. In 2008 he earned $8.8 million. He signed a six year $72.36 deal with the Vikings in 2008, then a four year $32 million deal with the Bears in 2014.

Early Life and High School

Jared Allen was born on April 3, 1982 in Dallas, Texas and was brought up on a horse ranch in Morgan Hill, California. As a teen, he went to Live Oak High School before transferring to Los Gatos High School as a senior. On the football team at the latter school, Allen was named to the First-Team All-League and First-Team All-Central Coast Section. He finished his senior season with 96 tackles and 12 sacks.

Collegiate Career

Although Allen had initially committed to the University of Washington for college, he ended up losing his athletic scholarship and had to look elsewhere. He ultimately went to Idaho State University. In his freshman season with the Bengals football team, Allen played in eight games. As a sophomore, he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and earned First-Team All-Big Sky honors. Allen earned that honor again as a junior, and was also named Second-Team Division I-AA All-American. Once again, he led the Bengals in tackles for loss, with 18. In his senior year, Allen posted 28 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles; in addition to winning his third-straight First-Team All-Big Sky and First-Team Division I-AA All-American selections, he also won the Buck Buchanan Award as the most outstanding defensive player in Division I.

Kansas City Chiefs

In the 2004 NFL Draft, Allen was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 15 games for the team in his rookie season, recording 31 tackles and nine sacks. The next season, Allen played in all 16 games and posted 55 tackles and 11 sacks. In 2006, he started all 16 games and recorded 77 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Allen had his best season with the Chiefs in 2007, which he attributed to his mullet. That year, he led the NFL in sacks with 15.5 and earned both Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections.

Minnesota Vikings

Allen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2008 and was signed to a six-year contract. In his first season with the team, he posted 54 tackles and 14.5 sacks while struggling with shoulder and knee injuries. Allen also earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. The next season, he set a new career high with 4.5 sacks in a game against the Green Bay Packers, and recorded his first career defensive touchdown in a game against the St. Louis Rams. Allen finished the 2009 season with 51 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

Although he began the 2010 season with average numbers, Allen picked up his game after Week 7, recording 10 sacks over the subsequent nine games. He went on to score his second career defensive touchdown in the season finale against the Detroit Lions. Allen ended the season with 60 tackles and 11 sacks. More success came in the 2011-12 season, when he set a new single-season Vikings record for most sacks, with 22.

Chicago Bears

In the spring of 2014, Allen signed a four-year deal with the Chicago Bears. However, he got off to a rocky start due to a bout of pneumonia that caused him to shed 18 pounds. Allen concluded the season with 52 tackles and 5.5 sacks. For the following season, he was moved to outside linebacker.

Carolina Panthers and Retirement

Allen was traded to the Carolina Panthers in September of 2015. He made his first sack with the team in a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers had a successful season, reaching Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos. Ultimately, Allen recorded one tackle in the tournament, with the Broncos winning the championship title 24-10.

A little over a week after Super Bowl 50, Allen announced his retirement from the NFL via Twitter. On the social media platform, he posted a video of himself riding a horse into the sunset.

Curling Career

Following his NFL retirement, Allen began playing the sport of curling. In 2018, he put together a competitive curling team comprised of other retired NFL players Keith Bulluck, Marc Bulger, and Michal Roos. With the team, Allen has competed in the Curl Mesabi Classic and the Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic. He also competed in the 2019 US Men's Challenge Round to qualify for the Men's Curling Championship; later, he played in the 2021 US Men's Curling Championship. Allen's team went winless across all its games.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

With his wife Amy, Allen has a daughter named Brinley.

Allen has been involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors. In 2009, he established his own charity called Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, which helps in the construction of handicapped-accessible houses for wounded military personnel. Allen is also an advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and has donated to the animal shelter SEACCA.