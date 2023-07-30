What is Jameis Winston's Net Worth and Salary?

Jameis Winston is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $22 million. Jameis Winston first became famous playing quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles. He led them to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game. He was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston currently serves as second-string for the New Orleans Saints.

Early Life

Jameis Lanaed Winston was born on January 6, 1994, in Bessemer, Alabama. He attended Hueytown High School where he played football and baseball. He was considered the best dual-threat and best overall quarterback recruit. He was named MVP of the ESPN RISE Elite 11 quarterback camp and earned Gatorade Player of the Year recognition in Alabama.

Winston committed to Florida State University in 2012 and was also selected in the 15th round of the MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. The Rangers organization proposed allowing him to play football for the Seminoles while working out for their baseball team, but Winston decided not to sign. In 2013, he became the youngest player at the time to win the Heisman Trophy. On Jameis' 20th birthday, he led the Seminoles to victory over Auburn 34-31 in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game. He was named MVP of the game. He had a successful sophomore season and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting. Over his time at Florida State, Jameis Winston also won the Walter Camp Award, Manning Award, Davey O'Brien Award, AP College Player of the Year Award, Sporting News College Player of the Year Award, and was a consensus All-American in 2013.

NFL Career

After his sophomore season at Florida State, Jameis Winston declared for the NFL Draft. In 2015, he was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston set several franchise rookie records for the team earning him a Pro Bowl nod. He also made the PFWA All-Rookie team. Winston led the league in passing yards during the 2019 season but also led the league in interceptions and set the NFL season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option on Winston's contract in 2018, but the organization did not re-sign him beyond that.

In 2020, Winston joined the New Orleans Saints to backup Drew Brees. He became the team's starter in 2021 following Brees' retirement, and his play was up-and-down before suffering a season-ending injury. He re-upped with the Saints in 2022 and suffered four fractures in his back in Week one. After returning from injury, he was named second-string behind veteran Andy Dalton. In March 2023, Winston re-signed with New Orleans to serve as the backup to starter Derek Carr.

Contracts & Career Earnings

Winston signed his four-year rookie deal worth $25.3 million with a $16.7 million signing bonus in 2015. His option in 2018 earned him $20.9 million for the year. With the New Orleans Saints, Jameis signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal in 2020, a one-year, $5.5 million contract in 2021, and a two-year, $28 million deal in 2022. In March 2023, Winston signed a one-year, $4 million restructured contract extension with the Saints.

Over his NFL career to date, Jameis Winston has earned more than $67.98 in salary alone.

Personal Life

Jameis Winston married Breion Allen in a private ceremony held at their home in March 2020. The couple has two sons together.

Winston has had his fair share of controversy over the years. Between shoplifting incidents, vulgar comments, a groping allegation, and a sexual assault allegation, he has been suspended and fined by the league.