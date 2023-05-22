Jalen Ramsey Net Worth

What is Jalen Ramsey's net worth and salary?

Jalen Ramsey is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $60 million. On September 9, 2020 Jalen signed a five-year extension with the LA Rams that is worth $105 million over five years. More on this contract later in this article. Recognized as one of the top cornerbacks in the National Football League (NFL), Ramsey has made a name for himself through his intense play and competitive spirit. He was drafted #5 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He moved to the Rams midway through the 2019 season. Jalen and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI in February 13, 2022. During the 2023 offseason Jalen was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Early Life

Jalen Ramsey was born October 24, 1994, in Smyrna, Tennessee.

He attended Brentwood Academy, where he excelled in track and field, and football. His impressive performances earned him multiple athletic scholarships, and he eventually chose to attend Florida State University.

Florida State University

At Florida State University, Ramsey started in all 14 games as a true freshman, a testament to his exceptional talent. He played a significant role in leading his team to a victory in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. Ramsey's final college season in 2015 further solidified his status as a top NFL prospect when he was named a consensus All-American.

NFL Career

Jalen Ramsey entered the 2016 NFL Draft, where he was selected fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, making him the highest-drafted defensive back since Sean Taylor in 2004. With the Jaguars, Ramsey quickly established himself as one of the league's premier cornerbacks, earning Pro Bowl selections in 2017 and 2018, and being named first-team All-Pro in 2017.

In 2019, after a series of disagreements with the Jaguars management, Ramsey requested a trade. He was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Rams in October of that year. Despite the midseason switch, Ramsey seamlessly integrated into the Rams' defensive lineup and continued to showcase his elite skills.

Jalen was traded to the Miami Dolphns during the 2023 offseason.

Contracts

In 2016 Jalen Ramsey signed a four-year $23.35 million deal with the Jaguars that came with $22.9 million guaranteed and a $15.18 million signing bonus.

On September 9, 2020, Jalen signed a five-year extension with the LA Rams worth $105 million. The deal came with an astonishing $71.25 million guaranteed at signing (no strings attached). It's the largest contract ever signed by a corner back and made Jalen the highest paid defensive back in NFL history by a wide margin. He'll earn $21 million per year in average salary.

Real Estate

In November 2020, Jalen paid $9.5 million for a home in Hidden Hills, California. The home was constructed new by Howie Mandel, who never actually occupied the mansion. Jalen listed this home for sale in May 2023 for a shade under $14 million. Here is a video tour of the home: