Jalen Hurts Net Worth:

Jalen Hurts is an American NFL quarterback who has a net worth of $2 million. Jalen Hurts was drafted into the NFL as the 53rd pick of the second round of the 2020 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He became the team's starting QB towards the end of the 2020 season, his rookie season, after original starter Carson Wentz's performance had slumped. He remained starter from that point on and in the 2022-2023 season led the Eagles to the playoffs.

Upon being drafted by the Eagles, Jalen Hurts signed a 4-year $6 million contract that came with a $1.9 million signing bonus and $2.8 million in guaranteed money. Here are the annual base salaries of his contract: