Jadeveon Clowney Net Worth:

What is Jadeveon Clowney's Net Worth?

Jadeveon Clowney is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $33 million and salary of $10 million. Jadeveon Clowney was selected as the number one overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft and is known for his monstrous hit on Michigan running back Vincent Smith that jarred the ball loose and knocked Smith's helmet off during the Outback Bowl while playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Early Life

Jadeveon Davarus Clowney was born on February 14, 1993, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. His mother, Josenna Clowney, was a processing technician at the Frito-Lay plant in Charlotte, North Carolina, and his father, David Morgan, was incarcerated for much of his childhood for robbing a Rock Hill check cashing business in 1995. Clowney was raised by his mother and his maternal grandparents, John and Josephine Clowney, as well as his mother's longtime boyfriend, Christopher Jones.

Clowney attended South Pointe High School and played for the Stallions football team as a 6'3″ 200lb freshman in 2007. He played running back and defensive end before solidifying himself on the defensive side. Clowney was named South Carolina's Mr. Football in 2010 and went to Spartanburg for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following his senior season. He was widely regarded as the best player in his class and highly recruited. The five-star recruit received scholarship offers from nearly every BCS powerhouse but ultimately chose to attend the University of South Carolina.

Jadeveon Clowney would play for the South Carolina Gamecocks under head coach Steve Spurrier from 2011 to 2013. His play in college lived up to all of the hype, and one particular hit of his stood out above the rest and best described him as an athlete on the defensive end; During the Outback Bowl against Michigan, Clowney blew into the backfield to deliver a hit on Vincent Smith that knocked the running back's helmet off and forced the ball loose. This play made it to the highlight reels and top play segments immediately, and it's the first thing many think of when they hear the name Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney was named to the Second-team All-SEC in 2011 and First-team in 2012 and 2013. He was also a First-team All-American in 2012 and 2013 and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and winner of the Ted Hendricks Award in 2012. His No. 7 is retired with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

NFL Career

In the 2014 NFL Draft, Jadeveon Clowney was selected number one overall by the Houston Texans. He was a member of the Texans for five seasons and earned Pro Bowl bids in three consecutive seasons with the team (2016-2018). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.

In 2019, Jadeveon Clowney was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo, and a third-round draft choice in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played with the team for a year finishing out his contract before becoming a free agent. He opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 on a one-year deal before joining the Cleveland Browns.

Contracts & Earnings

Jadeveon Clowney signed his four-year, $22.27 million rookie deal with the Houston Texans in 2014, and the team picked up the fifth-year option for 2018 at a cost of $13.85 million. He signed the Franchise Tag with the Texans in 2019 for $16 million. Clowney signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Titans in 2020, a one-year, $8 million deal with the Browns in 2021, and a one-year, $10 million contract with the Browns in 2022.

Over his NFL career, Jadeveon Clowney has earned over $80 million in salary alone.