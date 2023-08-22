Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Apr 27, 1954 (69 years old) Place of Birth: Fort Monmouth Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: American football player, Coach Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Herman Edwards' Net Worth

What is Herman Edwards' Net Worth and Salary?

Herman Edwards is an American football coach and former NFL football analyst and player who has a net worth of $8 million. Herman Edwards played primarily for the Philadelphia Eagles and then served as a head coach in the NFL from 2001 until 2008 with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards was a football analyst at ESPN from 2009 to 2017 but returned to the sidelines to coach at Arizona State University in 2018.

Salary

When he first signed on to be head coach of the Herm Edwards' salary was $1.3 million per season. By the time he joined the Chiefs Herm was earning $2 million from the Jets, and continued earning that same salary through 2008.

Early Life

Herman Edwards Jr. was born on April 27, 1954, in Eatontown, New Jersey, on an Army base to Master Sergeant Herman Edwards Sr. and Martha. Herm graduated from Monterey High School in Monterey, California, and went on to play football at the University of California, Berkeley in 1972 and 1974, at junior college Monterey Peninsula College in 1973, and at San Diego State University his senior year in 1975. He graduated with a degree in criminal justice from SDSU and worked to promote Monterey County Special Olympics for several years.

Playing Career

Herm Edwards played cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles for nine seasons from 1977 to 1985, making a championship appearance with the team in Super Bowl XV. He never missed a game in his time with the Eagles and fell one short of the franchise record for interceptions with 33 total. After 135 consecutive regular season games, he was cut by incoming head coach Buddy Ryan in 1986. Edwards then played briefly for the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in 1986 before announcing his retirement.

The highlight of his playing career became known as "The Miracle at the Meadowlands" or the "Herman Edwards play," in which Herm picked up the loose ball in a handoff attempt that should've simply been a kneel to run out the clock. Instead, Edwards ran it back to the endzone for a touchdown and an Eagles 19-17 victory over the New York Giants.

Coaching Career

Herm Edwards got his start in coaching as a defensive assistant at San Jose State before becoming an NFL scout and defensive backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was then elevated to defensive backs/assistant head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1996 under head coach Tony Dungy.

In January 2001, Edwards became head coach of the New York Jets. He reached the playoffs three times with the Jets and once with the Chiefs. His most successful season came in 2002 when he led the Jets to the division title. He coached the Jets from 2001 to 2005 and the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006 to 2008.

In 2009, Edwards took a break from coaching to join ESPN as a football analyst for the network's "NFL Live" program. In 2018, he returned to coaching, this time at the collegiate level for the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Personal Life

Herm Edwards is married to his wife, Lia, and they have two daughters together: Gabrielle and Vivian. Edwards also has a son, Marcus, from a previous relationship.

Edwards is known for his enthusiasm and faith. He was born and raised a Baptist but later converted with his family and is now a practicing Catholic. Herm is famous for the testy quote given at a press conference in which he muttered, "You play to win the game. You don't play to just play it."