What is Henry Ruggs' net worth and salary?

Henry Ruggs is an American football player who has a net worth of $4 million. Henry Ruggs III was a promising young wide receiver in the NFL who had a promising career ahead of him. However, his life and career were changed forever in November 2021 when he was involved in a car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max.

Ruggs was driving his Corvette at over 150 mph when he crashed into Tintor's car, which was stopped at a red light. Tintor and her dog were both killed instantly. Ruggs was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. He was released by the Raiders the same day.

On August 9, 2023, Henry was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for the fatal crash.

NFL Salary and Contracts

In July 2020 Henry Ruggs signed a four-year, $16.67 million contract with the Raiders. The contract included a $10 million signing bonus. After the contract was voided by the Raiders, roughly $6 million of the signing bonus was clawed back. It's estimated that Henry received a total of $4.73 million from the contract. Since Las Vegas is in Nevada, a state with zero income taxes, Ruggs would have netted around $2.85 million from that contract after Federal taxes, agents fees and other expenses, not including his legal expenses related to the accident.

In 2021 he earned a $607,000 base salary and a $2.4 million signing bonus.

In 2022 he was meant to earn $4.8 million.

In total, Henry Ruggs' career earnings are $11 million.

Early Life

Henry Ruggs III was born on January 24, 1999, in Montgomery, Alabama. He attended Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, where he was a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track.

Ruggs was a highly recruited football prospect and committed to play college football at the University of Alabama. He was a three-year starter at Alabama and was a member of the team that won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

College Career

Ruggs was a prolific receiver at Alabama. He caught 12 passes for 229 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2017. He followed that up with 46 catches for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018. As a junior in 2019, Ruggs caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned 17 punts for 264 yards and one touchdown.

Ruggs was a consensus All-American in 2019. He was also named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

NFL Career

Ruggs was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the 12th overall pick.

Ruggs had a promising rookie season in 2020. He caught 46 passes for 703 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned 11 punts for 159 yards.

Ruggs' second season in the NFL was cut short by the car crash in November 2021. He had caught 24 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

2021 Car Crash

Sentence

Ruggs pleaded guilty to a felony count of DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor manslaughter in February 2023. On August 9, 2023 he was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison.