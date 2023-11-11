George Kittle Net Worth

What is George Kittle's Net Worth and Salary?

George Kittle is a professional football tight end who has a net worth of $20 million. George Kittle plays for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. Since his debut with the team in 2017, he has earned multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, and played in Super Bowl LIV. Previously, Kittle played college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. In the summer of 2020, Kittle signed a new, five-year contract with the 49ers worth $75 million with an $18 million signing bonus, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. His average annual salary from the contract will be $14 million.

Early Life and High School

George Kittle was born on October 9, 1993 in Madison, Wisconsin. He has a sister named Emma. At an early age, Kittle moved with his family to Iowa. In the state, he was educated at Iowa City West High School and Cedar Falls High School. Kittle eventually graduated from Norman High School in Oklahoma.

Collegiate Career

For college, Kittle committed to playing football for the Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa, where his father Bruce had also played. He had a limited role as a freshman, and caught five passes for 108 yards. Kittle saw even less playing time as a sophomore, recording one reception for 25 yards. With an expanded role in his junior season, he posted 20 receptions for 290 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. As a senior, Kittle had 22 receptions for 314 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers, 2017-2019

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Kittle was chosen in the fifth round with the 146th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers. He subsequently signed a four-year contract with the team. Kittle made his NFL debut in the 49ers' season opener against the Carolina Panthers, a 3-23 loss. In a game against the Indianapolis Colts in early October, he scored his first NFL touchdown. Kittle finished his rookie season with 43 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns. His second season with the 49ers was more impressive; in Week 14, he set a franchise record for receiving yards by a tight end, with 210, and became the first 49ers tight end to surpass 1,000 receiving yards. Kittle finished the season with 1,377 receiving yards, which was a new single-season record at the time for a tight end. Moreover, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Kittle had another strong season in 2019. During the first four weeks of the season, he earned the highest overall Pro Football Focus grade of any NFL player. Later, in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints, he made a crucial catch to set up the game-winning field goal. For his season, Kittle earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection, and was also named as a First-Team All-Pro. He went on to play in Super Bowl LIV, where he caught four passes for 36 yards as the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers, 2020-2023

After missing a couple games due to a knee injury, he came back in Week 4 in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In early November, Kittle was placed on injured reserve for a broken foot; he wasn't activated until Christmas. Kittle only played in eight games during his injury-plagued season, finishing with 48 receptions for 634 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Although he spent some time on injured reserve in 2021, he ended up having a much better season, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 14 for his 13 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Kittle finished the regular season with 71 receptions for 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and earned his third Pro Bowl selection. In the postseason, he recorded seven catches for 108 yards as the 49ers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Kittle had a noteworthy season in 2022. Despite missing the first two weeks of the season due to injury, he made a career-high 11 touchdowns and finished with 60 receptions for 765 receiving yards. Kittle also earned his fourth career Pro Bowl selection, as well as a Second-Team All-Pro selection. He continued performing impressively in 2023; in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, he became the fastest player in 49ers franchise history to get to 400 receptions, doing so in just 84 games.

Personal Life

In the spring of 2019, Kittle married Claire Till, whom he had first met at the University of Iowa. At the school, Till played basketball.