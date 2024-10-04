What is Geno Smith's Net Worth and Salary?

Geno Smith is an American professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $30 million. His salary is $27 million per year. Geno Smith currently plays for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. After seeing little play for the team in his first three seasons, he set multiple franchise records and led the league in completion percentage in 2022, earning him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Among his other achievements, Smith broke numerous passing records as a college football player at West Virginia University.

Early Life and High School

Eugene Smith III was born on October 10, 1990 in Miramar, Florida to Eugene Jr. and Tracy. He was educated at Norland Middle School and then at Miramar High School, where he was a star football player. In his junior year of high school, Smith passed for 2,200 yards with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. As a senior, he passed for 3,089 yards with 30 touchdowns and led his team to the state 6A semifinals. Smith finished his high school career as the third-best passer in the history of Broward County, Florida.

Collegiate Career

For college, Smith chose to play football at West Virginia University. In his freshman year with the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2009, he played backup behind senior Jarrett Brown and completed 32 of 49 passes for 309 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. As WVU's starting quarterback in 2010, Smith completed 241 of 372 passes for 2,763 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and led the Mountaineers to the Champs Sports Bowl. He continued to improve as a junior with numerous school records, including single-season school records for pass completions (346), attempts (526), and yards (4,385). Moreover, Smith led WVU to a huge victory over Clemson in the 2012 Orange Bowl, where he tied bowl records for touchdown passes (six), overall touchdowns (seven), and total points (42), and was named the 2012 Orange Bowl MVP. He finished his collegiate career on a strong note with 4,205 passing yards, 42 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions in his senior year.

New York Jets

After he was surprisingly unchosen in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft, Smith was drafted with the 39th overall pick by the New York Jets. He went on to sign a four-year contract with the team. Despite a promising start, Smith struggled in his rookie season, finishing with 3,046 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. However, he did record career highs of 21 interceptions, 366 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns. Smith struggled even more in the 2014 season, despite his perfect passer rating in the regular-season finale; he finished with 2,525 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Things went downhill fast for Smith in 2015. Before the season even started, on August 11, he was involved in a locker room altercation in which defensive end IK Enemkpali punched him in the face, breaking his jaw. Ruled out for six to ten weeks, Smith ended up making just one appearance during the 2015 season, in a Week 8 loss to the Oakland Raiders. He didn't fare much better in 2016, as he played just two games before an ACL tear ended his season prematurely in Week 7.

New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers

In March of 2017, Smith signed with the New York Giants. He ultimately made just two appearances for the team, with one start. Smith went on to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in April of 2018. For the Chargers, he appeared in five games in relief roles.

Seattle Seahawks

Smith signed with the Seattle Seahawks in the spring of 2019. His first few seasons with the team were inauspicious; after seeing no play in 2019, he appeared in just one game in 2020 and four games in 2021. Smith went on to have an enormous comeback in 2022 as the Seahawks' starting quarterback. In addition to earning his first Pro Bowl selection, he led the league in completion percentage (69.8%) and had his first winning record and playoff berth as a starter. Smith finished the regular season with career highs of 4,282 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. He also set single-season Seahawks records for pass completions (399) and attempts (572). For 2022, Smith was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He had another strong season in 2023, earning a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection and finishing with 3,624 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns.