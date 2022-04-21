Eric Weddle Net Worth:

What is Eric Weddle's Net Worth?

Eric Weddle is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Eric Weddle played in the NFL for 14 seasons, mostly for the San Diego Chargers. He also played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams, winning Super Bowl LVI with the latter team in 2021. Among his other career accomplishments, Weddle earned multiple Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

Early Life and High School

Eric Weddle was born on January 4, 1985 in Fontana, California, and was raised in the Alta Loma area of Rancho Cucamonga. There, he went to Alta Loma High School, where he lettered in football as well as baseball and basketball. As team captain of the football team, he recorded 129 tackles, five interceptions, 587 yards rushing, and 22 touchdowns. Moreover, Weddle was a three-time all-league selection, and helped lead his team to the Mt. Baldy League championship in 2000.

Collegiate Career

For college, Weddle attended the University of Utah from 2003 to 2006. Immediately sent into action with the Utes football team, he recorded 60 tackles with four sacks in his freshman year. As a sophomore, Weddle transitioned to strong safety and posted 75 tackles and one sack. He had an even better year as a junior with 78 tackles and four sacks, earning him Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. In his final year with the Utes, Weddle was a consensus All-American and All-MWC first-team selection. Over the course of his collegiate career, he posted 277 tackles; he also set a school record with nine forced fumbles.

San Diego Chargers

In the 2007 NFL Draft, Weddle was chosen in the second round by the San Diego Chargers. He made his regular season debut in the season-opener against the Chicago Bears, posting three solo tackles and a sack. Later, in Week 17, Weddle recorded a season-high six combined tackles. He finished his rookie season with 53 combined tackles and an interception. With the Chargers finishing atop the AFC West, Weddle subsequently made his first NFL playoff game appearance in a victory over the Tennessee Titans. After beating the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round, the Chargers then fell to the New England Patriots in the Championship Game. In 2008, Weddle started the season with a season-high 11 combined tackles; he finished the season with a career-high 127, and once again helped the Chargers make it to the AFC Divisional Round. Another Divisional Round appearance came the following season.

During Week 17 of the 2010 season, Weddle set a new career high with 16 combined tackles. He finished the season with 96 combined tackles, ten pass deflections, and two interceptions. In 2011, Weddle became an unrestricted free agent, and drew interest from a number of other teams. Ultimately, he re-signed with the Chargers. Weddle went on to earn his first Pro Bowl selection. For the 2012 season, Weddle finished with 97 combined tackles, three interceptions, and a touchdown, and was named by his teammates as the MVP of the Chargers. The next year, he finished the season with 115 combined tackles and two interceptions, and led the Chargers to the AFC Divisional. In 2015, Weddle posted a season-high 13 combined tackles in a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. He went on to play his final game with the Chargers in Week 16, losing to the Oakland Raiders.

Baltimore Ravens

Weddle signed with the Baltimore Ravens in March of 2016. Later in the year, he posted a season-high 11 combined tackles in a loss to the New England Patriots. He finished the season with 89 combined tackles and a career-high 13 pass deflections; moreover, he was selected to play in the Pro Bowl. In 2017, Weddle finished with 63 combined tackles and was again voted to the Pro Bowl. For his final season with the Ravens in 2018, he posted 68 combined tackles and was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams and Retirement

In March of 2019, Weddle signed a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Among his accomplishments during this first Rams tenure, he finished his second season with 108 tackles. Weddle subsequently announced his NFL retirement in early 2020. However, after Rams safety Jordan Fuller sustained an injury and safety Taylor Rapp had begun concussion protocol, Weddle emerged from retirement to sign with the team's practice squad. During the NFC championship game, he led the Rams with nine tackles in a win over the San Francisco 49ers. Weddle and the Rams thus advanced to Super Bowl LVI, winning the title 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. After this victory, Weddle once again announced his NFL retirement.

Career Earnings

During his career Eric Weddle earned roughly $80 million in total salary from NFL contracts.

Personal Life

Weddle married his high school sweetheart, Chanel, in the summer of 2005; together, they have four children named Brooklyn Marie, Gaige Leroy, Kamri Joe, and Silver Jean. Previously, the couple lived near Ogden, Utah.

Beyond football, Weddle does golf, basketball, and bowling, and also frequents the gym. He is also active in philanthropy, supporting breast cancer awareness and communities with learning disabilities.