What is Emmanuel Acho's Net Worth and Salary?

Emmanuel Acho is a sports analyst, author, and former professional football player who has a net worth of $1 million. Emmanuel Acho played as a linebacker in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2014. During his NFL career, Emmanuel earned a little under $2 million in salary. Beyond football, Acho created and hosted the anti-racism digital series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," and wrote a bestselling book of the same name.

Early Life and High School

Emmanuel Acho was born on November 10, 1990 in Dallas, Texas to Igbo Nigerian immigrants Christie and Sonny. He has three siblings, including older brother Sam, who also played in the NFL and became a sports analyst. Since Acho was young, he and his family have done African medical missionary work. As a teenager, Acho went to the St. Mark's School of Texas, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track and field.

Collegiate Career

Acho went to the University of Texas at Austin for college, and played football with the Longhorns. In his four years at Texas, he played in 48 games and recorded 278 total tackles. As a senior, Acho was named a consensus first-team All-Big 12 linebacker. He graduated from Texas in late 2011 with a degree in sports management. After his time in the NFL, Acho returned to the school as a graduate student, earning his master's degree in sports psychology in 2017.

NFL Career

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Acho was chosen in the sixth round by the Cleveland Browns. However, due to a leg injury, he was placed on injured reserve and missed the entire 2012 season. He was subsequently traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 2013. Later that year, Acho was released by the Eagles and signed to the New York Giants practice squad. In October, the Eagles signed him off the Giants practice squad. Acho went on to play in six games in the 2013 season before being waived in December.

Acho re-signed with the Eagles in early 2014, but was released that summer. The day after his release, he was added to the Eagles practice squad, and soon he was promoted to the active roster again. He ended up playing in 14 games in the 2014 season, recording 31 tackles. In 2015, Acho was waived by the Eagles, but was signed back in November after Jordan Hicks was placed on injured reserve. However, Acho was released a few weeks later without having played, marking the end of his NFL career.

Sports Analysis

After leaving the NFL, Acho took a temporary job as a sports analyst for the Longhorn Network in 2016. He soon transitioned to a full-time analyst. In 2018, Acho was promoted to ESPN2's college football programming. Two years later, he announced he was leaving the network to join Fox Sports and co-host the Fox Sports 1 talk show "Speak for Yourself." In 2022, Acho became the lead anchor of the show, which was rebranded "Speak."

Anti-racism Media

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in mid-2020, Acho launched a digital series titled "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man." His intent with the series was to educate people on "racism, systemic racism, social injustice, rioting, and the hurt Black people are feeling today." Acho also wrote a book with the same title that was released later in the year. An adapted version for young readers, called "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Boy," was published in 2021 and became a New York Times bestseller in its first week of release.

Other Books

In addition to his anti-racism books, Acho wrote "Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits," which was published in early 2022. The book encourages readers to "become change-makers."

Promposal

In early 2015, Acho was contacted on Instagram by Eagles fan Hannah Delmonte, who asked him to escort her to her junior prom if she received 2,000 retweets on Twitter. Feeling the number was too low, Acho raised it to 10,000 and gave Delmonte a week to reach the goal. Less than three hours later, Delmonte reached 10,000 retweets and Acho agreed to her invitation. Taking time off from his graduate studies at the University of Texas, Acho flew to Purcellville, Virginia to personally accept Delmonte's invitation in what the media dubbed "Promposal." He escorted her to her junior prom a few months later.