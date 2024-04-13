Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $200 Thousand Birthdate: May 27, 1978 (45 years old) Birthplace: Las Vegas Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ed Hartwell's Net Worth

What is Ed Hartwell's Net Worth, Salary & Career Earnings?

Ed Hartwell is a former professional football linebacker who has a net worth of $200 thousand. Also known as Edgerton Hartwell, he played from 2001 to 2010, primarily with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. Before that, he was a standout college player at Western Illinois University, where he won the Buck Buchanan Award in 2000. Hartwell finished his professional football career with the UFL's Las Vegas Locomotives, winning the UFL Championship Game in 2010.

2005 Falcons Contract

Ed became an unrestricted free agent upon the conclusion of the 2004-2005 NFL season. In May 2005 he signed a six-year, $26.25 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. The contract came with an $8 million signing bonus. He made $5 million per season in the first two seasons. Unfortunately, those two seasons were injury-plagued and Ed was released ahead of the third season of the contract. So he ultimately earned $18 million of that $26.65 million deal. He was subsequently signed the Bengals but was released before after preseason. He then signed with the Oakland Raiders but was released within a few months. That would be his last NFL contract.

Early Life and High School

Edgerton Hartwell II was born on May 27, 1978 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a teenager, he attended Cheyenne High School, graduating in 1996.

Collegiate Career

For college, Hartwell played football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then at Western Illinois University. He was a standout player with the Western Illinois Leathernecks, winning the Buck Buchanan Award in 2000 as the most outstanding defensive player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

NFL Career

In the 2001 NFL draft, Hartwell was chosen in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens. Limited to special teams in his rookie season, he finished with six combined tackles in 16 games as the Ravens made it to the playoffs, reaching the Divisional Round. Hartwell went on to have his best career season in 2002, starting all 16 games and recording 144 combined tackles and three sacks. The following season, he started 15 games and posted 94 combined tackles and three sacks as the Ravens finished atop the AFC North. However, in the playoffs, the team fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Round. In his final season with the Ravens in 2004, Hartwell again started 15 games, this time recording 97 combined tackles and no sacks.

After becoming a free agent in 2005, Hartwell signed a six-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. However, he only ended up spending two seasons with the team due to multiple injuries. In just five games in 2005, he recorded 22 combined tackles and no sacks, and in eight games in 2006 he posted 40 combined tackles and one sack. Hartwell was released by the Falcons following the 2006 season, and was subsequently signed to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, after the 2007 preseason, he was released by the team in early September. Hartwell returned to football in the spring of 2008 when he signed with the Oakland Raiders, but he was later released that summer.

UFL Career

Hartwell finished his professional football career in the UFL with the Las Vegas Locomotives, having signed with the team in 2010. In Hartwell's sole season with the team, the Locomotives finished first in their division and went on to win the 2010 UFL Championship Game against the Florida Tuskers by a score of 23-20.

Personal Life

In late 2005, Hartwell married actress, realtor, and designer Lisa Wu, with whom he had a son named Ed Jr. in 2007. The couple later appeared together in the first two seasons of the Bravo reality television series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," which chronicled their personal and professional lives. In 2011, Hartwell and Wu divorced.

Lisa and Ed purchased a suburban Atlanta mansion in June of 2007. They received a $2.9 million dollar adjustable rate mortgage on the property, and two years later, the home was foreclosed due to default.

Hartwell married his second wife, actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, on New Year's Day in 2016. That summer, a week after Knight Pulliam announced that she was expecting her first child, Hartwell filed for divorce. The couple's daughter, Ella, was born in early 2017, and the divorce was finalized in 2018.