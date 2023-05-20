Eddie George Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $4 Million Salary: $400 Thousand Date of Birth: Sep 24, 1973 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Philadelphia Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player, Actor, Athlete Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Eddie George's Net Worth

What is Eddie George's Net Worth?

Eddie George is a retired American football player and coach who has a net worth of $4 million. Eddie George makes a salary of $400,000 as head coach at Tennessee State. He earned his net worth as a running back in the National Football League for the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Early Life

Edward Nathan George Jr. was born on September 24, 1973, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He played Pop Warner football for the Abington Raiders and attended Abington Senior High School until the tenth grade when he transferred to Fork Union Military Academy. He decided to stay there for a fifth postgraduate year in order to improve his recruitment status. That final season, George rushed for 1,372 yards and attracted the attention of numerous major colleges.

College Career

Eddie George attended The Ohio State University and played for the Buckeyes football team from 1992 to 1995. He became the team's starting running back his junior year and made a huge statement with a 1,442 yard, 12 touchdown season. As a senior in 1995, George rushed for a school-record 1,927 yards and 24 touchdowns while catching 47 passes for 417 yards and another touchdown. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Most Valuable Player, and was a unanimous All-American. He was also the recipient of the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and the Heisman Trophy. His No. 27 jersey was retired by the Ohio State Buckeyes. Eddie George is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

NFL Career

With the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft, the Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) selected Eddie George. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. George was a four-time Pro Bowl running back from 1997 through 2000, a Second-Team All-Pro in 1999, and First-Team All-Pro in 2000. George became the second running back ever to rush for 10,000 yards while never missing a start, joining Jim Brown. And only Walter Payton (170) has started more consecutive regular-season games than George's 130. The Tennessee Titans retired George's No. 27 jersey, and in 2021 he became a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first time he made the stage since he was eligible.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2000, George signed a seven-year, $41.25 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. He signed a one-year, $2.2 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004 before retiring in 2006.

Over his nine-year NFL career, Eddie George earned more than $29.9 million in salary alone.

On April 13, 2021, Eddie George signed a five-year contract to become the head coach at Tennessee State that pays him $400,000 annually.

Personal Life

Eddie George married American singer, rapper, and actress Tamara "Taj" Johnson in 2004.

After retiring from the game in 2005, Eddie George went on to become a spokesperson for Tennessee's GetFitTN program. George was named the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers football program in 2021.

George owns a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, called the Eddie George Bar and Grille 27.

Home Foreclosure

In June 2012, Eddie was apparently "surprised" to learn that his Nashville home was headed to a foreclosure auction. Eddie and Tamara Johnson bought the 8,500 square foot home in September 2007 for $1.675 million. This would prove to be the height of the real estate market, just a year before the Great Recession. Following an accountant's advice, the couple supposedly deliberately skipped several mortgage payments, hoping to "kick start talks with the bank" that would allow the to modify their monthly payments. Instead of kicking of talks, the bank sent the home to a foreclosure auction.