What is Duke Riley's net worth and Salary?

Duke Riley is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $5 million. Duke Riley is an NFL linebacker who has played since 2017, known for his special teams excellence and versatility as a defensive player. A third-round draft pick from LSU, Riley began his career with the Atlanta Falcons before notable stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. His special teams prowess earned him recognition as a team captain and special teams Player of the Month honors, while his defensive contributions include over 200 career tackles and multiple fumble recoveries.

College Career

At LSU, Riley emerged as a defensive leader, earning the coveted No. 40 jersey traditionally given to the team's defensive standout. His senior season in 2016 saw him record 93 tackles and lead the team in interceptions, earning All-SEC honors.

NFL Journey

The Atlanta Falcons selected Riley 75th overall in 2017. After three seasons primarily as a rotational linebacker, he joined the Eagles in 2020, where he found his niche as a special teams ace. His performance earned him a contract with the Dolphins in 2022, where he continued to excel in both special teams and defensive roles.

Career Earnings

Through 2025, Riley has earned approximately $12 million in NFL salary. His initial rookie contract with the Falcons was worth $3.52 million over four years. His subsequent contracts with the Eagles and Dolphins have included performance incentives tied to his special teams contributions.

Personal Life

In July 2021, Duke became engaged to social media influencer YesJulz. She confirmed their engagement had ended in a January 2024 social media post. In January 2025, Julz was revealed as one of the cast members on the Netflix reality show "W.A.G.s… to Riches."

Riley grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he attended John Curtis Christian High School. He maintains strong ties to the New Orleans community through various charitable initiatives, including youth football camps and hurricane relief efforts. He earned his degree in sports administration from LSU.

Playing Style and Impact

At 6'1″ and 230 pounds, Riley compensates for his relatively smaller linebacker frame with exceptional speed and instincts. His success on special teams stems from his ability to diagnose plays quickly and his sure tackling in open space. As a linebacker, he's particularly effective in pass coverage and pursuit plays.