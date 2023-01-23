Drew Tate Net Worth:

What is Drew Tate's Net Worth?

Drew Tate is a retired American professional football player and coach who has a net worth of $1 million. Drew Tate coaches tight ends for the University of Northern Iowa football team and used to play quarterback at the University of Iowa, for the St. Louis Rams of the NFL, and for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders, and Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

Early Life

Drew Tate was born on October 8, 1984, in Baytown, Texas, and attended Robert E. Lee High School where he played football and was coached by his stepfather. Tate topped the record books for Texas high school quarterbacks in several categories. He then played his college football at the University of Iowa where he participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2003, was named All-Big Ten Conference First Team in 2004 and Big Ten Player of the Year in 2004, and was Capital One Bowl MVP in 2005. In the Capital One Bowl, the Hawkeyes found themselves behind for the first time with only 46 seconds remaining in the game. And on the final play, Tate threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to win the game 30-25. Many Iowa fans call this the greatest play in the history of the football program.

Drew Tate went undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft but signed to the practice squad of the St. Louis Rams as a free agent. But the team released him shortly after in May of 2007. Tate then joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League as a member of their practice squad. He was removed from the practice roster in November of 2008 and once again became a free agent.

The Calgary Stampeders signed Drew Tate in June of 2009. He signed a contract extension with the team the next year and took over as the starting quarterback. In his debut, he faced his former team, the Roughriders, and won 25-13. He had a good run with the Stampeders winning the Grey Cup in 2007 and 2014 and was the CFL rushing touchdown leader in 2014.

Tate was traded to the Ottawa Redblacks in February of 2017 where he was the team's backup quarterback, but he made one start due to injury. He was released a year later, and in June of 2018 Drew announced his retirement. He would come out of retirement to rejoin the Saskatchewan Roughriders in November of 2018 on the final day of the regular season. He was active for their playoff loss to the Blue Bombers, and in December of 2018, announced his retirement from playing once again.

Coaching Career

After retiring from playing football the first time, Drew Tate took the job as Coastal Carolina's defensive analyst. In 2019 after retiring as a player for good, he took over as the quarterbacks coach for the BC Lions. In 2020, he coached wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs for The Spring League Alphas team. He joined UT Martin as the quarterbacks coach in 2021 before accepting the tight ends coaching job at Northern Iowa.