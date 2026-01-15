Drake Maye Net Worth

What is Drake Maye's net worth and salary?

Drake Maye is an American professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $12 million.

Possessing prototypical size, arm strength, and athleticism, Drake Maye emerged as a franchise-quarterback candidate early in his college career. Unlike many highly touted recruits, his rise was swift and decisive, marked by immediate production, command of a complex offense, and a calm demeanor under pressure. Evaluators were drawn not only to his physical traits but also to his ability to create outside structure, a skill increasingly valued in the modern NFL. By the time he declared for the draft, Maye was widely viewed as a long-term cornerstone prospect, the type of quarterback teams are willing to build around for a decade or more. His entry into the league came with expectations of development rather than instant superstardom, but his ceiling was consistently described among the highest in his class.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

As the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Drake Maye entered the league with one of the largest rookie contracts in football, even by modern quarterback standards. He signed a four-year, $36.64 million deal with New England that is 100% fully guaranteed, a structure that has become standard for quarterbacks selected at the top of the draft.

The centerpiece of Maye's contract was a $23.47 million signing bonus, paid upfront. While his annual base salaries are relatively modest, beginning at $795,000 and escalating to roughly $1.19 million by the final year of the deal, those figures are supplemented by sizable roster bonuses that ensure steady cash flow.

For the 2025–2026 season, Maye's total compensation came in at approximately $9.1 million, placing him among the highest-paid quarterbacks on rookie contracts. In 2026, he is scheduled to receive a $3.05 million roster bonus, pushing his cap hit to roughly $9.99 million for the season.

Early Life

Drake Maye was born on August 30, 2002. He grew up in a competitive athletic family and attended Myers Park High School in North Carolina. There, he distinguished himself as a multi-sport athlete, excelling in football and basketball. On the gridiron, Maye developed into one of the top quarterback recruits in the country, earning national accolades for his arm talent, mobility, and leadership. His high school success set the stage for a seamless transition to the collegiate level.

College Career

Maye played college football at North Carolina, where he quickly seized the starting quarterback role. In his first season as a starter, he delivered one of the most productive campaigns in school history, combining high-level passing output with impactful rushing ability. His command of the offense belied his age, and he demonstrated an advanced understanding of coverage manipulation and downfield timing.

Over subsequent seasons, Maye remained the focal point of the Tar Heels' offense, often shouldering an outsized burden due to defensive inconsistency. Despite fluctuating team results, his individual performance remained strong, reinforcing his status as a top NFL prospect. He finished his college career with extensive starting experience, elite production metrics, and a reputation for toughness.

NFL Career

Selected near the top of the NFL Draft, Maye joined a franchise in need of a long-term answer at quarterback. His early professional development emphasized mechanical refinement and adjustment to NFL speed. Coaches focused on balancing his natural aggressiveness with situational discipline, a common transition point for young quarterbacks with elite arm talent. While patience was expected early, his physical tools and adaptability positioned him as a long-term building block.

Playing Style & Reputation

Drake Maye is a classic modern prototype. He combines size and arm strength with above-average mobility, allowing him to threaten defenses both inside and outside the pocket. He is comfortable attacking vertically and has shown the ability to make difficult throws from multiple platforms. His competitive edge and willingness to absorb contact have drawn praise, though refinement in decision-making remains part of his developmental arc.