What is Donte Stallworth's net worth and salary?

Donté Stallworth is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $8 million. Donté Stallworth played as a wide receiver in the NFL from 2002 to 2012. After starting his career with the New Orleans Saints, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Redskins. Beyond his football career, Stallworth was charged and convicted with DUI manslaughter in 2009.

Contracts

During his career, Donte Stallworth earned $25 million in NFL salary.

In 2007, Stallworth signed a six-year deal, worth $30 million, with the Patriots. After a disagreement, Stallworth was released from the team and became a free agent. He then signed another lucrative deal (worth $35 million) with the Browns. During his time with the team, Stallworth missed the 2009 season, following a suspension for his conviction of DUI manslaughter, leading the Browns to end his contract. Stallworth joined the Ravens, signing a $900,000 one-year deal. Stallworth returned to the Patriots and within months was released from the team.

Early Life and High School

Donté Stallworth was born on November 10, 1980 in Sacramento, California. As a teenager, he went to Grant Union High School, where he excelled in both football and track and field. In the latter, Stallworth set personal bests of 10.49 seconds in the 100 meters and 7.16 meters in the long jump.

Collegiate Career

For college, Stallworth played football with the University of Tennessee Volunteers. It was during this time he earned the nickname "Hands" for his incredible catches. Stallworth finished his playing career at Tennessee with 1,747 reception yards, the ninth-most in school history.

New Orleans Saints

In the 2002 NFL Draft, Stallworth was chosen in the first round by the New Orleans Saints. During his rookie season, he caught eight touchdown passes. After a less eventful 2003 season, Stallworth became a full-time starter in 2004, and posted 767 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In 2005, his final year with the Saints, he recorded a career high of 70 receptions for 945 yards and seven touchdowns.

Philadelphia Eagles

Stallworth was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in the summer of 2006. In his first game with the team, he caught six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. Stallworth finished the season with 725 yards and five touchdowns, despite missing three games due to a hamstring injury.

New England Patriots, 2007

In early 2007, Stallworth agreed to a reported six-year deal with the New England Patriots. The contract allowed the team to release him if he underperformed. In the 2007 regular season, the Patriots had an incredible undefeated run, going 16-0. However, the team fell to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Not long after that, Stallworth became a free agent.

Cleveland Browns

A little over a week after becoming a free agent, Stallworth signed a seven-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. However, it was not meant to be, as he posted just 17 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown in the 2008 season. Worse, Stallworth missed the entire 2009 season due to his DUI manslaughter charge and conviction. After coming back from his NFL suspension, he was terminated by the Browns in February of 2010.

Baltimore Ravens

Following his termination by the Browns, Stallworth signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Things got off to a rough start, as he broke his foot in a preseason game against the Giants. Stallworth returned to the active roster in October, and soon after that had a season highlight when he made his first catch as a Ravens wide receiver in a game against the Carolina Panthers. For the most part, however, he performed poorly, with just two receptions for 82 yards by the end of 2010.

Washington Redskins

In the summer of 2011, Stallworth signed a one-year contract with the Washington Redskins. He was released by the team and put on waivers in November, but was able to re-sign with the team a week later when wide receiver Leonard Hankerson and defensive end Kedric Golston were put on injured reserve. Stallworth finished the 2011 season with 22 receptions, 309 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

New England Patriots, 2012

Stallworth returned to the Patriots in March of 2012. That August, the team released him. He went on to re-sign with the team in December after wide receiver Julian Edelman broke his foot. Ultimately, Stallworth played in just one game during his second stint with the Patriots, as an ankle injury ended his season early.

Post-NFL Career

After returning to the Redskins in June of 2013 and being waived in August, Stallworth retired from the NFL. In 2014, he was hired by the Huffington Post for a six-month fellowship covering national security politics. Two years later, Stallworth was hired by Valens Global as a strategy consultant focused on securing public venues against terrorist attacks.

DUI Manslaughter

In March of 2009, Stallworth hit and killed a pedestrian while driving in Miami Beach, Florida. The subsequent police investigation found that he had been drinking and that his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit. Charged with DUI manslaughter on the first of April, Stallworth surrendered to the police the following day. He entered into a plea deal entailing a sentence of 30 days in jail, 1,000 hours of community service, two years of community control, and eight years of probation. Moreover, his Florida driver's license was permanently suspended. After serving 24 days in jail, Stallworth was released.

Hot Air Balloon Incident

In March of 2013, Stallworth and his girlfriend Soleil Guerrero took a hot air balloon ride in Florida to celebrate the latter's birthday. Things took a turn for the worse when the basket crashed into some power lines, electrocuting Stallworth and setting Guerrero on fire. The two were hospitalized for second- and third-degree burns.