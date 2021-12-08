Donovan McNabb Net Worth:

splits: 13

What is Donovan McNabb's Net Worth?

Donovan McNabb a retired American professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Donovan McNabb played in the NFL for 13 seasons from 1999 to 2011, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles. Among his accomplishments, he led the team to eight playoff appearances, five NFC East division championships, five NFC championship games, and Super Bowl XXXIX. Additionally, McNabb is only the fourth NFL quarterback to notch over 30,000 passing yards, 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Early Life and Collegiate Career

Donovan McNabb was born on November 25, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois. As a teen, he went to Mount Carmel High School, where he played on the football team. A star player, he helped his team win the 1991 State Championship over Wheaton Central. As a senior, McNabb led the team to a Chicago Prep Bowl championship. Beyond football, he also excelled in track and field in high school.

For his higher education, McNabb chose to enroll at Syracuse University on a football scholarship. After redshirting his first year in 1994, he went on to start every game during his collegiate career, amassing a record of 35-14. Notably, he completed the longest touchdown pass in Syracuse history, a 96-yard throw. As a result, McNabb was named Big East Conference Rookie of the Year. During his junior season, he recorded 2,892 yards to set another school record. As a senior, McNabb led Syracuse to an Orange Bowl berth, and tied a single-season school record for touchdown passes with 22. In 1998, he was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Philadelphia Eagles, 1999-2003

In the 1999 NFL draft, McNabb was selected in the first round with the second overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. He made his first career start at home in a game against Washington in November, completing eight of 21 passes for 60 yards in a 35-28 victory. Later in the month, McNabb threw his first NFL touchdown pass in a home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In 2000, he had his first full season as an NFL starter, and made his primetime debut on ESPN in a home win against the Atlanta Falcons. McNabb went on to record a number of major achievements, including 125 rushing yards in a game against Washington and a career-high 390 passing yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Cleveland Browns. Moreover, he led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance since 1996. With his 629 rushing yards in 2000, McNabb became only the third quarterback in 30 years to lead his team in rushing.

McNabb had another strong season in 2001, leading the Eagles to an 11-5 season and their first NFC East title in 13 years. They went on to the NFC championship game, which they lost to the St. Louis Rams. More success came in 2002, when McNabb led the Eagles to a franchise record of 140 points over four games. Despite a slow start in 2003, he once again led the team to the NFC championship game, and became the first quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in a postseason game.

2004 and Super Bowl XXXIX

McNabb emerged as an elite NFL quarterback in 2004. He averaged 8.26 yards per attempt, completed 64% of his passes, and threw 31 touchdown passes. Thanks to his success, the Eagles won their first seven games of the season for the first time in their history. They went on to secure first place in their division and win the NFC East with a record-tying seven-game margin. McNabb had one of his greatest moments in a Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers, when he led the Eagles to a 47-17 victory with a franchise record of 464 passing yards and five touchdowns. Subsequently, he led the Eagles to their second Super Bowl appearance ever.

In Super Bowl XXXIX, the Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots. During the game, McNabb threw three critical interceptions, and was also sacked four times. Although he was visibly fatigued, and center Hank Fraley asserted (falsely) that he was seriously ill, McNabb finished the game with 30 completions for 357 yards, the third-highest totals in both categories in Super Bowl history. However, his efforts weren't enough to give his team the title, as the Patriots won the game 24-21.

Philadelphia Eagles, 2005-2009

McNabb began the 2005 season on the injured reserve list. Despite bouncing back in September and October, he had a disastrous game in November during which he sustained a groin injury. As a result, he was placed back on the injured reserve list. He was beset by further injuries the following year, namely an ACL tear that ended his season. McNabb returned to the field in the 2007 season opener against the Green Bay Packers, which the Eagles lost. Following a disappointing season, he had better success in 2008, when he became the Eagles' all-time touchdown pass leader with his 176th career touchdown. Later, he notched a career-high 58 passing attempts in a rare 13-13 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. McNabb went on to lead the Eagles to the playoffs, and then to the NFC championship game against the Arizona Cardinals. In his final season with the Eagles in 2009, McNabb reached the milestone of 200 career touchdowns and 30,000 yards passed.

Redskins, Vikings, and Retirement

McNabb was traded to the Washington Redskins in 2010. The next year, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. After beginning the season with a 1-5 record, it was announced that McNabb would not continue on as the team's starting quarterback. He subsequently requested his release from the team, which was granted in December. McNabb officially retired in 2013, and became an analyst on "Fox Sports Live." In 2016, he became the lead analyst for beIN Sports college football coverage, and also joined ESPN Radio. He was suspended from ESPN in December of 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment from his time working at the NFL Network.

Career Earnings

During his career Donovan McNabb earned $76 million in total NFL salary. In 2010 when he left the Eagles he was the highest-paid player in team history. During his 11 seasons with the Eagles he earned $40 million in salary and $25 million in bonuses.

Donovan also earned tens of millions from endorsements.

Personal Life

In 2003, McNabb wed his college sweetheart Raquel. Together, they have four children: Alexis, twins Sariah and Donovan Jr., and Devin. The family has residences in Moorestown, New Jersey and Chandler, Arizona.

McNabb has had multiple run-ins with the law. In 2014, he served a one-day jail sentence in Arizona for driving under the influence. Another DUI arrest came in 2015, resulting in an 18-day jail sentence and 72 days of house arrest, plus a fine and 30 hours of community service.