What is DK Metcalf's Net Worth and Salary?

DK Metcalf is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $30 million.

DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf has emerged as one of the NFL's most physically imposing and explosive wide receivers since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Standing 6'4″ and weighing 235 pounds with extraordinary speed, Metcalf quickly established himself as one of the league's premier deep threats and a cornerstone of the Seahawks' offense. Despite falling to the 64th overall pick in the draft due to concerns about his agility and route-running versatility, Metcalf has consistently outperformed expectations, earning Pro Bowl honors and setting franchise records. His combination of size, strength, and speed has drawn comparisons to legendary receivers like Calvin Johnson, while his memorable plays—including his famous chase-down tackle of Cardinals safety Budda Baker—have cemented his reputation as one of football's most electrifying talents.

Beyond his on-field performance, Metcalf has become known for his intense work ethic, distinctive visual appearance with his colored mouthpieces, and growing commercial appeal in the sports marketing world.

Early Life and College Career

Born on December 14, 1997, in Oxford, Mississippi, DK Metcalf grew up in an environment steeped in football tradition. His father, Terrence Metcalf, played offensive guard in the NFL for seven seasons, primarily with the Chicago Bears. This professional football lineage gave DK an early understanding of what it would take to succeed at the highest level of the sport.

Metcalf attended Oxford High School, where he established himself as a standout multi-sport athlete. On the football field, he dominated as a wide receiver and defensive back, earning All-State honors and drawing attention from major college programs across the country. He ultimately chose to stay in his home state, committing to the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), where his father had also played.

His college career at Ole Miss showed flashes of brilliance but was hampered by injuries. In 2016, his freshman season ended after just two games due to a foot injury. Then in 2018, a neck injury limited him to just seven games. Despite these setbacks, Metcalf's physical potential was undeniable. In the games he did play, he showcased his ability to overpower defensive backs and make spectacular catches, finishing his abbreviated college career with 67 receptions for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns.

NFL Draft and Rookie Season

Metcalf's journey to the NFL took a dramatic turn at the 2019 NFL Combine, where his performance became the stuff of legend. With his shirt off revealing his chiseled physique, Metcalf ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash, bench-pressed 225 pounds 27 times, and recorded a 40.5-inch vertical jump—extraordinary numbers for someone of his size. Photos of his muscular build went viral, turning him into an internet sensation before he even played an NFL snap.

Despite the combine performance, concerns about his limited route tree and a history of injuries caused him to slide in the draft. The Seahawks eventually selected him with the final pick of the second round (64th overall), a moment that has become famous for Metcalf's emotional phone call with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

Metcalf made an immediate impact in his rookie season, forming a strong connection with quarterback Russell Wilson. He finished the 2019 season with 58 receptions for 900 yards and 7 touchdowns. His breakout moment came in the playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he set an NFL rookie playoff record with 160 receiving yards in a single game.

Rise to Stardom

In his second season, Metcalf established himself as one of the NFL's elite receivers. He finished the 2020 season with 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns, breaking Steve Largent's long-standing Seahawks record for receiving yards in a season.

Beyond the statistics, Metcalf produced several iconic moments that showcased his unique athleticism. None was more memorable than his chase-down tackle of Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, when Metcalf sprinted nearly the full length of the field to prevent what seemed like a certain interception return touchdown. The play, which NFL NextGen Stats clocked at a top speed of 22.64 mph, became an instant highlight and testament to his extraordinary competitive drive.

Metcalf continued his ascension in subsequent seasons, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020 and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous deep threats in the NFL. His ability to win jump balls, break tackles, and outrun defenders has made him a cornerstone of the Seahawks' offensive attack and one of the most difficult matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Salary & Contracts

DK Metcalf's rise to NFL stardom has been reflected in his earnings. As a second-round pick in 2019, his rookie contract was a four-year deal worth approximately $4.6 million with a $1.4 million signing bonus—modest by NFL standards for a player of his impact.

However, Metcalf's on-field production quickly outpaced his rookie compensation. After three seasons of elite performance, the Seahawks rewarded him in July 2022 with a three-year contract extension worth $72 million, including $58.2 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus. This deal, averaging $24 million per year, briefly made him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL.

The contract represented both the Seahawks' commitment to Metcalf as a franchise cornerstone and the escalating market value for elite wide receivers in the modern pass-heavy NFL. Importantly, the relatively short three-year term of the extension positioned Metcalf to potentially negotiate another lucrative contract while still in his prime.

Beyond his NFL salary, Metcalf has supplemented his income with endorsement deals with brands including Gatorade, Nesquik, and eBay, leveraging his distinctive look and growing popularity to build his personal brand in the commercial space.

Off-Field Persona and Interests

Off the field, Metcalf has cultivated a distinctive persona characterized by both intensity and playfulness. His colored mouthpieces, visor, and occasional blue hair have made him instantly recognizable to fans. He's known for his disciplined approach to training and nutrition, maintaining his remarkable physique through rigorous workout regimens.

Metcalf has also shown interests beyond football, including his participation in track and field. In 2021, he competed in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games, testing himself against professional sprinters. Though he didn't qualify for the Olympic trials (his stated goal), his willingness to challenge himself in another sport demonstrated his competitive nature.

Personal Life

In March 2025, DK surprised the world with an announcement that he had become engaged to singer Normani.