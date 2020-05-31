Devonta Freeman Net Worth

How much is Devonta Freeman Worth?

in Richest AthletesNFL Players
Devonta Freeman Net Worth:
$16 Million

Devonta Freeman net worth: Devonta Freeman is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $16 million. He is best known for being a running back for the Atlanta Falcons.

Devonta Freeman was born in Baxley, Georgia in March 1992. He is a running back who played at Miami Central High School. Freeman played his college football for Florida State where he was a two time ACC champion. In 2013 he won the BCS national championship and was named first-team All-ACC. Devonta Freeman was drafted #103 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2014 NFL Draft. In 2015 he was a second-team All-Pro and the NFL rushing touchdowns leader. Freeman was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016. In 2017 he signed a five year deal with Atlanta for $41.25 million. During his first six NFL seasons he had 32 rushing touchdowns and 3,972 rushing yards.

Devonta Freeman Net Worth

Net Worth:$16 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion