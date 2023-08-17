Devin Hester Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $10 Million Salary: $2 Million Date of Birth: Nov 4, 1982 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Riviera Beach Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Devin Hester's Net Worth

What is Devin Hester's Net Worth?

Devin Hester is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $10 million. Devin Hester played most of his career with the Chicago Bears and is considered one of the greatest return specialists in the history of the National Football League (NFL). Hester holds NFL records for the most return touchdowns (both punt and kickoff) and most punt return touchdowns.

Early Life

Devin Devorris Hester was born on November 4, 1982, in Riviera Beach, Florida. He was only a toddler when his parents were taken away from him; His mother had a fatal car accident and his father died of cancer. Raised by his step-father Derrick Brown and brother Lenorris Jr., he had a melancholic childhood as he often battled depression. Once he got introduced with football, he realized it was both his cure and passion.

In his beginnings, Hester was a keen follower of the Dallas Cowboys. He got his initial recognition from SuperPrep.com as they named him the best high school player in Florida, and Parade included him in their All-American team. He then participated in the 2002 CaliFlorida Bowl, during which he returned a remarkable kick covering 80-yard touchdown. His teammates called him "Sugar Foot." Devin Hester first tasted national stardom while he was attending the University of Miami. There, he was welcomed to the Walter Camp All-America Team and established himself as a top tier kick returner. At one point, he even managed to return a kick for a 98-yard touchdown against University of Florida.

NFL Career

With the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, Devin Hester was selected by the Chicago Bears. He was originally drafted as a cornerback, but the team intended to play him as a return specialist, a decision that would prove to work out for the best for all involved. In his first 13 weeks as a pro, he returned six kicks for touchdowns, including a punt return in his NFL debut. He also had a then-record tying 108-yard touchdown off of a missed field goal against the New York Giants. Throughout his professional career, he continued to distinguish himself as a kick returner, as well as he set a record for most return touchdowns. After spending seven years with the Bears, he inked a three-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons on March 20, 2014. In September 2016, Hester signed with the Baltimore Ravens where he was used exclusively as a return specialist, but they released him in December after 12 games. He then briefly played for the Seattle Seahawks before retiring from professional football in December 2017. In September 2021, Devin Hester was nominated to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the 2022 class in his first year of eligibility, but he has failed to be inducted during his first two years of eligibility.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2010, Hester signed a four-year, $21.9 million contract with the Chicago Bears. In 2014, he agreed to terms on a three-year, $9 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. His final NFL contract was a one-year deal worth $1.1 million with the Baltimore Ravens.

Over his 11-season NFL career, Devin Hester earned more than $29.6 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Hester met Tamara James, a women's basketball player, while at the University of Miami, and they later dated and got engaged but called it off. Devin then married Zingha Walcott, an elementary school teacher, in 2010, and the couple had three sons together. They reside in Windermere, Florida.

In 2013, Hester founded Anytime 23 Empowerment Center Inc., a non-profit that serves as a safe and positive environment for kids ages 6-18. It was later renamed the "Devin Hester Foundation."