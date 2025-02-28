What Is Derrick Brooks' Net Worth?

Derrick Brooks is an American retired professional football player who has a net worth of $12 million. Derrick Brooks played college football at Florida State University and won a National Championship with the Seminoles in 1993. AT FSU, he was a 3x First team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, two time Vince Lombardi Award finalist, and two time Consensus first-team All-American. Derrick was drafted 28th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1995 NFL Draft. During his NFL career, he was selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times and was a nine time All-Pro selection.

In 2003, Brooks became a Super Bowl Champion with the Bucs at Super Bowl XXXVII. He was named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2000, NFL Alumni Linebacker of the Year and AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, and Pro Bowl MVP in 2005. Derrick was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. His #10 was retired by Florida State, and his #55 was retired by Tampa Bay. Brooks only played for the Buccaneers during his career, which lasted from 1995 to 2008. From 2011 to 2017, he was the president and co-owner of the Arena Football League team the Tampa Bay Storm. Derrick has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2014) and the College Football Hall of Fame (2016).

During his NFL career, Derrick earned $32 million in salary.

Early Life

Derrick Brooks was born Derrick Dewan Brooks on April 18, 1973, in Pensacola, Florida. He attended Washington High School, and as a senior, he led the football team to the state playoff semifinals, where they were defeated by the Manatee Hurricanes. In 2007, Brooks was selected for the Florida High School Athletic Association All-Century Team, the 33 best players in Florida's 100-year history of high school football.

College Career

After graduating from high school, Brooks enrolled at Florida State University, where he was a member of the Seminoles football team. He was a letterman all four years of college, and he was a consensus first-team All-American as a junior and senior and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) selection three times. Derrick played the position of safety during his freshman year, then he switched to linebacker. In 1993, the team won the National Championships. Brooks ended his college career with 24 tackles and five interceptions, and in 2010, the school retired his #10 jersey.

Professional Career

In the 1995 NFL Draft, Brooks was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 28th overall pick. He spent 14 years with the Buccaneers and is considered to be one of the best players in the history of the franchise as well as one of the NFL's greatest linebackers. From 1995 to 2008, Derrick started all but three games and recorded six touchdowns, 1,698 tackles, 25 interceptions, and 13.5 sacks. His touchdown total is tied for the most by a linebacker in NFL history. Brooks was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and a nine-time All-Pro selection, and he was named the 2002 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He also led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl win when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48–21 in Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003. Derrick started 13 of 16 games during his rookie season, and he ended the season with 78 tackles and received first-team all-rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers Association and "Pro Football Weekly." He ended his second season with 132 tackles, the most of anyone on the team. In 1997, he recorded 144 tackles and was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the first time. In 1999, Brooks was a first-team All-Pro selection, and the following year, he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which "recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field."

In 2002, Derrick had his best season. The Associated Press named him NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection and third first-team All-Pro selection, and the Buccaneers capped the season off with a Super Bowl win. In 2003, he was selected for his seventh Pro Bowl, breaking the team record for the most consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. In 2006, he was named MVP during his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. Brooks wasn't selected for the Pro Bro in 2007, but he was chosen in 2008, which ended up being his final season in the NFL. The Buccaneers released him in February 2009, along with four other veterans of the team. After firing General Manager Bruce Allen and Head Coach Jon Gruden, the Buccaneers focused on building a younger team. During his time on the team, Derrick never missed a game, and he served as the starting weakside linebacker in 208 of the 224 games he played in, a record for that position. Brooks spent 2009 as a free agent, then he announced his retirement in August 2010.

Personal Life

Derrick is a Christian, and he has welcomed four children with his wife, Carol. Brooks established Derrick Brooks Charities, which "works primarily in the Tampa Bay community to provide youth with educational programs and opportunities to develop a cultural and social vision." He also founded the Brooks Bunch Business Academy to "empower students to make sound financial and business decisions and prepare them for a future of financial success and security." In 2007, Derrick founded Tampa's Brooks-DeBartolo Collegiate High School with Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., a fellow member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2000, Derrick received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his philanthropy, and in 2003, Governor Jeb Bush named him to the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

Career Highlights and Awards

In the '90s, Brooks was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year (1993), Unanimous All-American (1993), Consensus All-American (1994), and First-team All-ACC (1992–1994), and he won the Jack Lambert Trophy (1994) and was chosen for the PFWA All-Rookie Team (1995). He was a First-team All-Pro selection in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, and 2005 and a Second-team All-Pro selection in 1997, 1998, 2001, and 2003, and he was chosen for the Pro Bowl 11 times. Derrick was the NFL solo tackles leader in 1998, 2000, and 2004, and he was the NFL combined tackles leader in 1998. He was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2000 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2002, and he won the Bart Starr Award in 2004. Brooks was also selected for the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Real Estate

In 2016, Brooks paid $1.67 million for a 7,280-square-foot home in Tampa. The home includes nine bedrooms and six bathrooms.