What is Derek Carr's Net Worth and Salary?

Derek Carr is a professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $80 million. Derek Carr plays for the NFL's New Orleans Saints. Previously, he played for the Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders from 2014 to 2022, during which time he became the franchise all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass completions. Carr also helped the Raiders reach the playoffs in 2016, which was the team's first playoff berth in 14 years.

Contracts and Earnings

Ahead of his rookie season, Derek signed a four-year, $5.37 million deal with the Oakland Raiders. In 2017 he signed five-year, $125 million contract with the Raiders. That contract made him one fo the highest-paid athletes in the world the following year when his total income between salary and bonuses was $42 million.

In April 2022 Derek and the Raiders signed a three year $121 million contract extension.

Derek's time with the Raiders came to tumultuous end in early 2023. He soon signed a 4-year $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. By 2026 he will be earning $50 million in base salary per year from the Saints. Out of the $150 million, $100 million is fully-guaranteed. And by the time the deal ends, he will have earned $240 million in NFL salary during his career.

Early Life and High School

Derek Carr was born on March 28, 1991 in Bakersfield, California as the youngest of three children of Sheryl and Rodger. In 2002, after his brother David was drafted by the Houston Texans, he moved with his family to Sugar Land, Texas. There, Carr attended Clements High School, where he began his football career. As a sophomore, he passed for 1,246 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his junior year, he passed for 1,622 yards and 16 touchdowns as Clements recorded an undefeated season. For his senior year of high school, Carr attended Bakersfield Christian High School, as he had moved with his family back to California. At the school, he led the Eagles football team to a 12-1 record and the California Interscholastic Federation Central Section Division V Championship.

Collegiate Career

In 2009, Carr enrolled as an early-entry freshman at California State University, Fresno, where his brother David had also played as a quarterback. He ultimately appeared in five games for the Fresno State Bulldogs that season. After redshirting in the 2010 season, Carr took over the starting quarterback position in 2011. He finished that season with 3,544 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. Carr had an even better season in 2012, passing for 4,104 yards and 37 touchdowns and earning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. In his final season at Fresno State in 2013, Carr helped lead the Bulldogs to an incredible 11-2 record, the most season wins for the team since 2001. He went on to help the Bulldogs win the MWC Championship Game over Utah State. In the Las Vegas Bowl, the team fell to USC. For his terrific 2013 season, in which he led Fresno State with 5,083 yards and 50 touchdowns, Carr won the Sammy Baugh Trophy.

Oakland / Las Vegas Raiders

In the 2014 NFL Draft, Carr was chosen by the Oakland Raiders in the second round with the 36th overall pick. Due to his impressive performance in the preseason, he was named the starting quarterback for the Raiders' opener, making him the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to start a season opener. Carr continued as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. He finished his rookie year with 3,270 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. Carr improved in 2015, posting 3,987 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He subsequently had one of his most memorable seasons in 2016 as he helped lead the Raiders to their first winning season in 14 years. The team reached the playoffs, but lost to the Texans in the Wild Card Round. In 2017, Carr signed a five-year contract extension with the Raiders. That season, he recorded 3,496 passing yards and 22 touchdowns as the Raiders missed the playoffs with a 6-10 record. However, Carr earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Under new head coach Jon Gruden, the Raiders struggled in 2018, posting a poor 4-12 record. However, Carr finished the season with a career-high 4,049 passing yards. The Raiders improved in 2019 with a 7-9 record as Carr set a new career high with 4,054 passing yards. That season, Carr broke the franchise all-time record for passing yards. In 2020, the Raiders' first season in Las Vegas, Carr set a new career high of 4,103 passing yards as the Raiders finished with an 8-8 record. He far surpassed that number in 2021, finishing with 4,804 yards. Carr also set franchise records for passing attempts and passing completions. The Raiders moved on to the playoffs, where they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. In the spring of 2022, Carr signed a three-year contract extension with the Raiders. However, after completing just 53.3% of his passes and throwing three interceptions in a Week 16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was benched for the remainder of the 2022 season. Carr finished the season with 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He was released by the Raiders in early 2023.

New Orleans Saints

In March of 2023, Carr signed a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints. The move reunited him with former Raiders head coach Dennis Allen.

Personal Life

With his wife Heather, whom he married in 2012, Carr has three sons named Deker, Dallas, and Deakon, and a daughter named Brooklyn.