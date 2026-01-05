DeMarco Murray Net Worth

What is DeMarco Murray's net worth and salary?

DeMarco Murray is a retired American professional football player who has a net worth of $16 million. DeMarco Murray is best known for his bruising, high-volume rushing style and for leading the league in rushing during one of the most productive seasons of the modern era. Over a seven-year professional career, Murray established himself as one of the most durable and physically imposing backs of the 2010s, combining size, speed, and vision to carry offenses for long stretches. His peak came in Dallas, where he became the focal point of a dominant offensive line and produced historic numbers that placed him among the franchise's all-time greats at the position. Although his prime was relatively brief, Murray's impact was undeniable. He earned All-Pro honors, a rushing title, and Pro Bowl recognition before transitioning out of the league and into coaching, where he returned to his college roots. Murray's career arc reflects both the rewards and the physical toll of being a workhorse running back in the NFL.

Early Life and College Career

DeMarco Ray Murray was born on February 12, 1988. He played college football at the Oklahoma Sooners, where he emerged as one of the most productive offensive players in school history. A versatile threat, Murray contributed as a runner, receiver, and returner, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that translated to the next level.

During his time at Oklahoma, Murray set the school record for career touchdowns and became known for his toughness and consistency in big games. His college production and physical profile made him an attractive prospect despite concerns about mileage and durability, given his heavy workload in Norman.

NFL Career With the Dallas Cowboys

Murray was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, rushing for 253 yards in his first career start, a then-franchise rookie record.

His defining season came in 2014, when Murray carried the ball 392 times for 1,845 rushing yards, leading the NFL and setting a Cowboys single-season rushing record. Running behind an elite offensive line, Murray became the engine of Dallas' offense, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and finishing third in MVP voting. That season cemented his reputation as the league's premier workhorse back.

Philadelphia and Tennessee Years

After the 2014 season, Murray signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. His lone season in Philadelphia proved to be an awkward fit, as he struggled to replicate his Dallas success in a different offensive system and shared backfield responsibilities.

Murray rebounded after being traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2016. With Tennessee, he regained form and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. In 2016, he earned Pro Bowl honors while serving as the veteran leader of the Titans' offense before injuries and a changing backfield dynamic signaled the winding down of his playing career

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

DeMarco earned roughly $28 million during his 7-year NFL career. His largest contract was a 4-year $25 million deal with the Tennessee Titans that came with $12.5 million guaranteed.

Retirement and Coaching Career

Murray officially retired from the NFL in 2018. Not long after stepping away from playing, he transitioned into coaching, returning to Oklahoma to join the Sooners' staff. In that role, he focused on player development and mentoring young running backs, drawing directly from his experience as both a college star and NFL workhorse.

Personal Life

In 2015, DeMarco married actress Heidi Mueller. They have two children together.