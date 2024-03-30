What is Deebo Samuel's Net Worth and Salary?

Deebo Samuel is a professional football wide receiver who has a net worth of $20 million. Deebo Samuel plays for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. With the team, he appeared in Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Before joining the NFL in 2019, Samuel played college football for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Early Life and High School

Deebo Samuel was born as Tyshun Samuel on January 15, 1996 in Inman, South Carolina. He was given the nickname Deebo by his father in reference to the character played by Tiny Lister Jr. in the 1995 buddy comedy film "Friday." As a teenager, Samuel attended Chapman High School, where he was a star football player. In his senior year, he led his team to the semifinals of the AAA playoffs. Samuel left Chapman with a record 53 career touchdowns, 94 tackles, and 12 interceptions.

Collegiate Career

Samuel went to college at the University of South Carolina, where he played four seasons of college football with the Gamecocks. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2014, he played in five games in 2015 while dealing with injuries. In the 2016 season, Samuel played in 10 games and led his team with 59 receptions for 783 yards. He played in only three games in 2017 due to a season-ending injury in Week 3 against Kentucky. Samuel went on to return for his senior season in 2018, playing in 12 games and recording 882 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He also played in the 2019 Senior Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers

In the 2019 NFL draft, Samuel was chosen in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers. He subsequently signed a four-year contract with the team. Samuel had a solid rookie season, playing in 15 games and recording 802 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, as well as 159 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The 49ers finished the season atop the NFC West, and proceeded to defeat the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. In Super Bowl LIV, the team fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Samuel's 53 rushing yards in the game were the most by a wide receiver in Super Bowl history. The next season, Samuel saw limited playing time due to injuries, and finished with 33 receptions for 391 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. He came back strong in 2021 with his best season yet, recording career highs of 77 receptions for 1,405 receiving yards and 59 rushing attempts for 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Samuel earned two NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors that season, and was elected to his first Pro Bowl. Back in the playoffs, the 49ers made it to the NFC Championship, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2022, Samuel signed a three-year contract extension with the 49ers. Hampered by injuries that season, he finished with 56 receptions for 632 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as well as 232 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. The 49ers went on to reach the NFC Championship for the second consecutive year, this time falling to the Philadelphia Eagles. Samuel and the team had another excellent season in 2023. In Week 13 against the Eagles, Samuel had four catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 22 rushing yards and a touchdown, earning him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He went on to cross 1,000 career rushing yards in Week 18, making him the second player in NFL history, after Charley Taylor, to record 4,000 receiving yards and 1,000 rushing yards in their first five seasons. Samuel finished the regular season with 60 receptions for 892 receiving yards and a career-high seven receiving touchdowns, plus 225 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, the 49ers won the NFC Championship over the Detroit Lions, sending them to Super Bowl LVIII in a rematch with the Chiefs. Once again, the Chiefs won the game, this time in overtime.