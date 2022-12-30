DeAngelo Hall Net Worth:

What is DeAngelo Hall's Net Worth?

DeAngelo Hall is a retired American football player who has a net worth of $35 million. DeAngelo Hall was a cornerback who played most of his career for the Washington Redskins but also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders.

Early Life

DeAngelo Eugene Hall was born on November 19, 1983, in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he attended Deep Creek High School and lettered in high school football, basketball, and track and field. On the football team, he played the running back position and cornerback position and had huge success at both. Hall was chosen as the district offensive and defensive player of the year his junior season and was a first-team pick as a defensive back on the All-Tidewater team. His senior year, he scored 30 touchdowns and rushed for more than 1,300 yards and intercepted nine passes with over 100 tackles and helped lead Deep Creek to the state AAA Division Six championship game. Hall earned all-district player of the year honors and was named to the all-district team as a defensive back, running back, and return man. The Tidewater Player of the Year and Norfolk Sports Club Player of the Year was named a first-team Group AAA defensive back by the Associated Press and ranked as the No. 2 player in Virginia by The Roanoke Times.

DeAngelo Hall played college football at Virginia Tech where he had 190 tackles, 20 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and seven receptions for 86 yards with one touchdown in his three-year career playing for the Hokies. He is one of just a few college players in history to score touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams during their career. In 2003, Hall was named a First-team All-American. He majored in secondary education and was ultimately inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.

NFL Career

With the 8th overall pick of the 2004 NFL Draft, DeAngelo Hall was selected by the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his rookie season with 35 tackles and two interceptions. He also set the record for being the youngest player to return an interception for a touchdown at just 21 years old.

On March 20, 2008, Hall was traded to the Oakland Raiders. Shortly after, he agreed to a seven-year mega contract with the team, but he was released in November. Hall then signed a one-year contract with the Washington Redskins. As an unrestricted free agent in the 2009 offseason, Hall agreed to a new multi-year contract with the Redskins on February 27. A two-time Pro Bowler, Hall was selected for a third time when he was voted into the 2011 Pro Bowl. He was named the Pro Bowl MVP for his performance that included six tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. After five seasons with the Redskins, he was released by the team due to salary cap reasons. But they agreed to a new deal to keep him in Washington. In November of 2015, Hall made the position switch over to safety full-time, but his 2016 season ended in week three when he tore his ACL and was placed on the injured reserve list. In 2017, Hall was placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin the season due to the injury, and he came back in week nine. DeAngelo Hall announced his retirement following the season.

Accolades & Records

His career accolades include being tied for the most interceptions in a single game (four), most career fumble return yards (328), second-most career fumble return touchdowns (five), and standing alone as the only player ever with at least five fumble return touchdowns and five interception return touchdowns.

The three-time Pro Bowler (2005, 2006, 2011) compiled a total of 730 tackles, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries with 43 interceptions and 10 touchdowns.

Hall was inducted into Washington's Greatest Players list in honor of their 90th anniversary.

Contracts & Career Earnings

DeAngelo Hall's first big contract was as an Oakland Raider when he signed a seven-year, $70 million deal with the team. But he was released that same year. In 2009, he signed a six-year, $55 million contract with the Washington Redskins. He then signed a four-year, $17 million deal with Washington in 2014.

Over his NFL career, DeAngelo Hall earned nearly $76.5 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

After retirement, DeAngelo Hall joined NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports 1 as a guest analyst before being hired as an in-studio analyst by NFL Network. In 2020, he became the gameday radio analyst for Washington.

DeAngelo Hall is a father of six children and has been an advocate for the passage of the FIT Kids Act that would require school districts to track and report on kids' physical activity and give health and nutritional information.

DeAngelo Hall and childhood friend, former NFL defensive end Darryl Tapp, attended school together from elementary through college. They became teammates again in 2013 when they both played for the Redskins.