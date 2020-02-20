DeAndre Hopkins Net Worth

DeAndre Hopkins was born in Central, South Carolina in June 1992. He is a wide receiver who played at D.W. Daniel High School. Hopkins played his college football for Clemson where he won the ACC championship in 2011. He was named first-team All-ACC in 2012. Hopkins was drafted #27 overall by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2013. Hopkins was the NFL receiving touchdowns leader in 2017. He a second-team All-Pro selection in 2015 and a first-team All-Pro in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Hopkins was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2019. He signed a four year deal with the Texans for $7.62 million with $6.18 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $3.92 million in 2013. Hopkins signed a five year deal with the Texans in 2017 for $81 million with $49 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $7.5 million.

