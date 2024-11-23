What is David Carr's Net Worth?

David Carr is a former professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $16 million. David Carr played in the NFL from 2002 to 2012, starting with the Houston Texans before playing for the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. With the New York Giants, he won Super Bowl XLVI in his penultimate NFL season. Carr later became offensive coordinator at Bakersfield Christian High School and an analyst on NFL Network. During his NFL career, David Carr earned $40 million in salary.

Early Life and Primary Education

David Carr was born on July 21, 1979 in Bakersfield, California. He has a brother named Derek who also became an NFL quarterback. After attending Valley Oak Elementary School in Fresno, Carr went to Clovis Unified's Kastner Intermediate School, where he broke numerous California D-I middle school records as a football quarterback. He went on to attend Stockdale High School in Bakersfield.

Collegiate Career

For college, Carr attended Fresno State University, where he played for the Bulldogs football team. During his career at Fresno State, he completed 565 of 901 passes for 7,849 yards and threw 65 touchdowns with 22 interceptions. As a senior in the 2001 season, Carr won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and came in fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Houston Texans

In the 2002 NFL draft, Carr was selected with the first overall pick by the newly formed Houston Texans. He had a memorable rookie season, marked by a new NFL record for single-season fumble recoveries. Finishing the season having started all 16 games, Carr had 2,592 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions, as well as 282 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. In 12 games in 2003, he recorded 2,013 passing yards with nine passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions, as well as 151 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Carr had his best statistical season yet in 2004, passing for 3,531 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Beset by injuries and a poor offensive line in the 2005 season, Carr passed for 2,488 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Texans finished with a dismal 2-14 record. Still, the team extended Carr's contract for three years. In the 2006 season, he passed for 2,767 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also posted a career-high completion percentage of 68.9% while tying the single-game NFL record of 22 consecutive pass completions. The Texans ended up finishing with a 6-10 record. After the season, the team acquired quarterback Matt Schaub from the Atlanta Falcons and released Carr, making him a free agent.

Carolina Panthers

In 2007, Carr signed a two-year contract with the Carolina Panthers. Due to a back injury during the fifth game of the season, however, he only played in six games and was released in early 2008.

New York Giants, 2008-2009

Following his release from the Panthers, Carr signed a one-year contract with the New York Giants in 2008. He then re-signed to another one-year contract in 2009. In his first two seasons with the Giants, he backed up Eli Manning and threw three total touchdown passes.

San Francisco 49ers

Carr joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2010 as a backup to Alex Smith. He ended up playing in just one game that season, in Week 7 against his former team the Panthers. Carr was released by the 49ers in the summer of 2011.

New York Giants, 2011-2012

In 2011, Carr returned to the Giants as the backup to Eli Manning. Although he didn't play in any games that season, he won a Super Bowl ring as the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Carr re-signed with the team in 2012, but played in only two games that season. He was waived by the Giants in the summer of 2013.

Post-NFL

In 2015, Carr became offensive coordinator of the football team at Bakersfield Christian High School in his hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Personal Life

Carr wed his high school sweetheart Melody Tipton in 1999. They have five children together.