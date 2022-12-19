Darren Sharper Net Worth:

What is Darren Sharper's Net Worth?

Darren Sharper is an American former professional football player who played for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints and has a net worth of $6 million. Darren Sharper was convicted on charges of rape and drug distribution and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2016.

Early Life

Darren Mallory Sharper was born on November 3, 1975, in Richmond, Virginia. He attended Hermitage High School where he played quarterback for the football team. Darren also played basketball and made the honor roll with perfect attendance in three of his four years. He went on to play football at the College of William & Mary where he was convinced by his coach to change to defensive back. This proved to be a good move as he went on to be a two-time All-American and three-time All-Conference selection. He finished his college career with a school-record 24 interceptions and 1,027 punt return yards.

NFL Career

In the 1997 NFL Draft, Darren Sharper was selected 60th overall in the second round by the Green Bay Packers. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers making a name for himself as one of the best defensive backs in the league. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro selection with the team.

Darren Sharper then signed with the Minnesota Vikings where he continued to play at a high level. He was a two-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro selection while with the Vikings, as well. In 2009, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, and again earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. The Saints won Super Bowl XLIV defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. After a severe knee injury, Sharper retired in 2010.

Sharper was selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and holds NFL records for most interception return yards in a season with 376 in 2009 and most seasons leading the league in interception return yards with three (2002, 2005, 2009). He ranks sixth all-time in total interceptions and is tied with Charles Woodson and Rod Woodson for most defensive touchdowns.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2001, Darren Sharper signed a six-year, $30 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. In 2005, Sharper agreed on a four-year, $10.6 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings. He played with the New Orleans Saints on a one-year, $1.2 million contract in 2009 and a one-year, $1.575 million deal in 2010.

Over his NFL career, Darren Sharper earned over $37.6 million in salary alone.

Convictions

In January of 2014, Darren Sharper was arrested in Los Angeles on allegations of rape and drug-related charges. He was charged and booked in County jail and released on $200,000 bond. He eventually pleaded guilty, and on August 17, 2016, Darren Sharper was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. This led to his removal from the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2016, he became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but debate arose as to whether his criminal convictions should disqualify him from enshrinement

Personal Life

Darren's older brother, Jamie Sharper, was also selected in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft. The Baltimore Ravens selected Jamie at number 34 overall. He also has an older sister, Monica.

After retirement, Darren Sharper worked briefly for WWL-TV as an analyst before taking a position with the NFL Network. He was fired in February of 2014 after his arrest for aggravated rape.

Real Estate

In 2007 Darren paid $2.89 million for a town home in Aventura, Florida. In 2013 Darren listed the home for sale for $3.7 million. He ultimately accepted $2.3 million in January 2020.