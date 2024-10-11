What is Daniel Jones's Net Worth?

Daniel Jones is an American professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $40 million. Daniel Jones plays for the NFL's New York Giants, having been drafted in 2019. He has set numerous franchise records with the team, including most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season, with 708 in 2022, and most rushing yards by a quarterback in a career. Before joining the NFL, Jones played college football at Duke, where he led the Blue Devils to victory in the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl and the 2018 Independence Bowl.

Contracts & Salary

In March 2023, Daniel Jones signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Giants. The deal came with $35 million in incentives that could ultimately bring his contract value to $200 million.

Early Life and High School

Daniel Jones III was born on May 27, 1997 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Becca and Steve. As a teenager, he attended Charlotte Latin School, where he played football.

Collegiate Career

Although he originally committed to playing college football at Princeton University, Jones ultimately chose to become a walk-on at Duke University. After redshirting in 2015, he became the starting quarterback for the Duke Blue Devils football team in 2016. That season, Jones threw for 2,836 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for 486 yards and seven touchdowns. As a junior in 2017, he threw for 2,691 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and rushed for 518 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones also led the Blue Devils to victory in the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl, where he was named the MVP of the game. In his final season at Duke in 2018, he threw for 2,674 yards and 22 touchdowns with nine interceptions and rushed for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, he led his team to victory in the 2018 Independence Bowl and the 2019 Senior Bowl, and was named the MVP of both games. Jones graduated from Duke with a degree in economics.

New York Giants

In the 2019 NFL draft, Jones was chosen by the New York Giants in the first round with the sixth overall pick. He went on to have a superb rookie season, during which he set numerous Giants franchise records for a rookie, including most games started (12), most completions (284), most pass attempts (459), most passing yards (3,027), most passing touchdowns (24), and best passer rating (87.7). In the 2020 season, Jones had a career highlight when he rushed for 80 yards on a single play in Week 7, making it the longest run in Giants quarterback history. Although he helped the team finish with its best record since 2016, it wasn't enough to reach the playoffs. Jones finished the season with 2,943 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In 2021, he saw limited playing time due to a neck injury that ended his season in Week 12. Jones ended up finishing with 2,428 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games.

Jones had his best overall statistical season yet in 2022. His highlights during the season included a 107-rushing yard game in Week 7, making him the first Giants quarterback to rush for over 100 yards in a single game since Frank Filchock in 1946. Starting all 16 games, Jones finished the regular season with career highs of 317 completions, 472 attempts, 3,205 passing yards, and 708 rushing yards. Moreover, he helped the Giants secure their first playoff berth since 2016. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. Jones went on to sign a four-year contract extension with the Giants in early 2023. However, he had a disappointing 2023 season due to injury, with a torn ACL limiting him to just six starts in six games. Jones finished the season with 909 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. He and the Giants had an inauspicious start to the 2024 season, losing three of their first four games.