Dan Orlovsky net worth: Dan Orlovsky is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being a backup quarterback.

Dan Orlovsky was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut in August 1983. He was a quarterback who played at Shelton High School. Orlovsky played his college football at Connecticut. He was drafted #145 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2005 NFL Draft. Dan Orlovsky played for the Lions from 2005 to 2008. He played for the Houston Texans from 2009 to 2010 and for the Indianapolis Colts in 2011. Orlovsky played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012 to 2013. He played for the Lions again from 2014 to 2016. During his career he had 298 completions for 3,132 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In 2009 he signed a three year deal with Houston for $9 million. After retiring he worked as an analyst for ESPN.