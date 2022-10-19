Dak Prescott Net Worth:

What is Dak Prescott's Net Worth and Salary?



Dak Prescott is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $60 million and yearly salary of $42 million. Dak Prescott is best known as the Pro-Bowl quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

Early Life

Rayne Dakota Prescott was born on July 29, 1993, in Sulphur, Louisiana, to Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott. His mother worked as a manager of a truck stop to support the family while Dak was in school. Dak attended Haughton High School where he played quarterback for the Buccaneers and led them to a championship. As a three-star recruit, Dak Prescott accepted a scholarship to Mississippi State where he was a two-time First-team All-SEC selection and won the Conerly Trophy twice. Over his four-year college career, Prescott set 38 school records.

NFL

With the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Dak Prescott as a young quarterback to groom behind starter Tony Romo. But Dak Prescott rose up the depth chart due to injuries, and he took over the starting role in week three of the 2016 preseason. Dak impressed coaches with his play and held down the spot.

Prescott won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He was also a Pro Bowl selection in 2016. Prescott started all 16 games and threw for 23 touchdowns and 3,667 yards. Dak helped lead the Cowboys to the top seed of the NFC and set several rookie quarterback records. Since then, the Dallas Cowboys have won two additional division titles under his command, and Dak made the Pro Bowl again in 2018.

Contracts & Earnings

Dak's 2018 base salary was $600,000, but he was eligible for a contract extension at the end of the season. There had been whispers that he would almost certainly sign a $100 million extension, perhaps as much as $140 million to match Jimmy Garoppolo's 2017 deal. But that did not happen.

In August 2019, Dak turned down a multi-year deal that would have paid $30 million per year. Rejecting this offer seemed like a bad call a few months later when Dak suffered a horrific leg injury that many thought was career-ending. Fortunately, it was not career-ending.

On March 8, 2021, it was announced that Dak and the Cowboys had agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that came with $126 million guaranteed. The deal came with a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history at that point. Over the first three years of his deal, he would earn an average of $42 million per year.

Dak Prescott has earned over $131 million in salary alone from the NFL and upwards of $50 million more in endorsements from his sponsorships with AT&T, Adidas, Pepsi, Campbell's Chunky Soup, Sleep Number, New Era, Beats by Dre, Direct TV, 7-Eleven, Oikos, and CitiBank.

Personal Life

Dak Prescott was the youngest child with two older brothers, Tad and Jace, an older sister, Natalie Prescott-Smith, and an older half-brother, Elliot Prescott. Jace committed suicide in April of 2020. Dak's mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer in November of 2013. He set up the Faith Fight Finish Foundation in her honor to help people deal with adversity. Dak Prescott resides in Frisco, Texas.