Cris Carter Net Worth:

What is Cris Carter's Net Worth?

Cris Carter is an American retired professional football player who has a net worth of $20 million. Not to be confused with Chris Carter the creator of "The X-Files," Cris Carter played in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Miami Dolphins. He made eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances during his career, and is often considered to be one of the best wide receivers of all time. Carter worked for a number of television programs following his NFL retirement in 2002, including ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" and FS1's "First Things First." He has been named as a member of the Ohio State Football All-Century Team and was inducted into the Ohio State Varsity O Hall of Fame. Carter was named to the NFL's 1990s All-Decade Team and as one of the 50 Greatest Vikings. He was also named to the Minnesota Vikings 40th University Team and he has been inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor and had his #80 retired. Carter was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Early Life

Cris Carter was born as Graduel Christopher Darin Carter on November 25, 1965 in Troy, Ohio. He has three brothers and two sisters. As a kid, Carter went to Heywood Elementary in Troy before moving with his family to Middletown, Ohio. There, he attended Middletown High School, where he played both football and basketball. In his adolescence, Carter chose to drop his surname and unofficially change it to Cris, after wide receiver Cris Collinsworth.

Collegiate Career

Heavily recruited out of high school in both of the sports he played, Carter ultimately accepted his offer from the Ohio State University. At OSU, he decided to focus exclusively on football. In his freshman year, Carter set a Rose Bowl record with nine receptions for 172 yards. The following year, he led the Buckeyes to a Citrus Bowl title. Carter had his best year as a junior, catching 69 passes for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns; moreover, he became OSU's first All-America selection at wide receiver.

Leading up to his senior season, Carter covertly signed with infamous sports agent Norby Walters. The contract was eventually discovered, ruling Carter ineligible for his final season. Despite the loss, he finished his collegiate career as OSU's record-holder in receptions, with 168.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the 1987 NFL supplemental draft, Carter was chosen in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles. He went on to have limited play in his rookie season, catching a mere five passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Carter saw greater action in 1988, catching 39 passes for 761 yards and posting six scoring receptions. The year after that, he became the Eagles' primary red zone receiver and led the team with 11 touchdown catches. However, shortly after this, Carter had a falling out with coach Buddy Ryan. In the subsequent preseason, Carter was cut from the team. Later, he admitted that the real reason he was cut was due to his rampant substance abuse.

Minnesota Vikings

On account of his troubles with alcohol and drugs, Carter was claimed off waivers for just $100 by the Minnesota Vikings in 1990. His first season with the team was spotty; he finished with 27 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns. Carter proved his true mettle the following year, when he roared to life as the Vikings' top pass catcher with a team-leading 72 receptions, 962 yards, and five touchdown catches. He had another impressive season in 1992, leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and the NFC Central Division title. Carter subsequently had something of a breakout year in 1993, recording career highs in receptions (86) and yards (1,071). He also caught nine touchdowns and made his first of eight consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. In 1994, Carter set a new NFL single-season record for receptions, with 122, and led the Vikings with 1,256 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. With the help of quarterback Warren Moon, he carried the team to a 10-6 record and another NFC Central Division title. Carter went on to record his best statistical season in 1995, catching 122 passes for a career-high 1,371 yards.

The 1996 season was another formidable one for Carter, as he caught 96 passes for 1,163 yards and ten touchdowns. In 1997, he led the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions and made a series of incredible catches. The following year, Carter helped lead the Vikings to a 15-1 record en route to an easy victory in the Divisional Round. The team advanced to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1987, but fell to the Atlanta Falcons. Carter closed out the 90s with one of his finest seasons, catching 90 passes for 1,241 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 835 receptions over the decade was second only to Jerry Rice. In the first season of the new millennium, Carter posted 96 receptions, 1,274 yards, and nine touchdowns as the Vikings won another NFC Central Division title. The 2001 season was less auspicious, with the team experiencing its first losing season in over a decade. Carter subsequently used his out clause to end his contract with Minnesota.

Miami Dolphins

After leaving Minnesota, Carter had talks with various NFL teams, but was ultimately unable to close on a deal. Instead, he became an analyst on HBO's television sports program "Inside the NFL." Carter served in that position for five months before he returned to the NFL to play for the Miami Dolphins. He started in his first game for the team in Week 9, when he only managed to catch three passes for 31 yards. Following that, Carter was sidelined for four weeks due to kidney problems. He struggled upon his return in Week 14, but performed better in Week 15 when he caught a one-handed touchdown pass to give the Dolphins the win over the Oakland Raiders. However, the Dolphins went on to lose the next two games and miss the playoffs. Carter retired after the end of the season.

Career Earnings

During his NFL career, Cris Carter earned around $30 million in salary. His highest single-season salary came from the Vikings in 1999 when he earned $6.3 million.

Carter took on television and coaching gigs following his retirement from the NFL. He became an analyst on ESPN's "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown," and also for Yahoo Sports. In 2017, Carter started co-hosting the FS1 show "First Things First" with Nick Wright. Later, he became an analyst for the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football." As a coach, Carter does assistant coaching at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Personal Life

Carter has two children: daughter Monterae, who does philanthropic work, and son Duron, who played college football at OSU and Coffeyville Community College before joining the Canadian Football League.