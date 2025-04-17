What is Cooper DeJean's Net Worth and Salary?

Cooper DeJean is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $4 million. Cooper DeJean plays as a cornerback and punt returner for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Chosen in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX in his rookie season. Previously, DeJean played college football with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Contracts & Salary

After being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 40th overall pick. DeJean signed a standard four-year rookie contract worth approximately $9.2 million, which includes a signing bonus of around $3.5 million and is fully guaranteed. His average annual salary under the deal is roughly $2.3 million.

Early Life and High School

Cooper DeJean was born on February 9, 2003 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Katie and Jason. He has a younger brother named Jaxx who also became a football player. Raised in Odebolt, Iowa, DeJean went to OABCIG High School in Ida Grove. There, as a quarterback and defensive back on the football team, he set many school records, and in 2020 helped OABCIG win the Iowa state championship. In his senior year in 2021, DeJean passed for 3,447 yards with 35 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,235 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also played basketball and baseball in high school, and did track and field. Despite his many athletic accomplishments and his four-star recruit status, DeJean earned limited scholarship offers coming out of high school.

Collegiate Career

For college, DeJean went to the University of Iowa, and played three seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes football team from 2021 to 2023. After a freshman year in which he played mostly on special teams, he was made a starter as a sophomore in 2022. That season, DeJean recorded 75 combined tackles, five interceptions, and ten punt returns. He also helped the Hawkeyes defeat the Kentucky Wildcats 21-0 in the 2022 Music City Bowl, earning him MVP honors. Despite a season-ending leg injury in November of 2023, DeJean was named a unanimous consensus All-American that season for his significant contributions to Iowa's success. Additionally, he received honors as the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. After the end of the season, DeJean decided to forgo his senior year at Iowa to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the 2024 NFL draft, DeJean was chosen in the second round with the 40th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. That season, he made his first career start in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, playing at nickelback. In nine starts and 16 total games in 2024, DeJean recorded 51 combined tackles. Finishing first in the NFC East with a 14-3 record, the Eagles advanced to the playoffs, where they defeated the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round and the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. In the NFC Championship Game, the team handily beat the Washington Commanders. Finally, in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles defeated reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. In the second quarter of the game, DeJean recorded his first career interception, making him the first Eagles player ever to record an interception in a Super Bowl. He returned the interception for a 38-yard touchdown. Notably, DeJean played in and won Super Bowl LIX on his 22nd birthday.