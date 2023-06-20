Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Jul 28, 1977 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Mobile Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Chris Samuels' Net Worth

What is Chris Samuels' Net Worth and Salary?

Chris Samuels is a retired American college and professional football player who has a net worth of $16 million. Chris Samuels played 10 seasons in the NFL, from 2000 to 2009. He played for the Redskins for his entire career.

Contracts & Career Earnings

During his career Chris Samuels earned a total of $56 million in salary.

During the 2005 off-season, Chris signed a 7-year $47 million contract with the Redskins that came with a $16 million signing bonus. It was the largest bonus in Redskins history at the time. Total guarantees were $19 million in the contract which was relatively unprecedented for the NFL. He earned a total of $23 million over the first three seasons of the deal.

Early Life

Chris Samuels was born on July 28, 1977, in Mobile, Alabama.Growing up in a modest household, Samuels discovered his passion for football at an early age. He was a standout athlete at John Shaw High School, where his exceptional skills on the football field began to garner attention. Recognizing his talent and potential, coaches and scouts took notice of Samuels and his promising future in the sport.

University of Alabama

With his exceptional performance in high school, Samuels earned a scholarship to play football at the University of Alabama. From 1996 to 1999, he became a star offensive tackle for the Crimson Tide football team. His imposing size, agility, and technical prowess made him a formidable force on the field. Samuels demonstrated remarkable consistency and dominated opposing defenders with his strength and footwork.

During his college career, Samuels received numerous accolades and honors. He was a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection and was recognized as a consensus All-American in both his junior and senior years. These accomplishments solidified his reputation as one of the premier offensive linemen in college football.

NFL Career

In the 2000 NFL Draft, he was selected as the third overall pick by the Washington Redskins. This marked the beginning of an illustrious professional career for Samuels, during which he established himself as one of the most dominant offensive linemen of his time.

Upon joining the Redskins, Samuels made an immediate impact on the team's offensive line. His exceptional pass-blocking skills and ability to create running lanes for the team's rushers played a crucial role in the Redskins' offensive success. He quickly gained a reputation as a reliable and consistent performer.

Over the course of his NFL career, Samuels showcased his versatility and durability. He played primarily at left tackle, protecting the blind side of the Redskins' quarterbacks, but also occasionally filled in at guard when needed. His versatility and ability to seamlessly transition between positions further highlighted his value to the team.

Samuels's impact was not only felt on the field but also in the locker room. He was widely respected as a leader and served as a mentor to younger players. Samuels was known for his strong work ethic, professionalism, and dedication to the game, which earned him the admiration of his teammates and coaches.

Throughout his NFL career, Samuels earned numerous accolades and honors. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, demonstrating his consistent excellence as one of the league's premier offensive linemen. Samuels's outstanding performances also earned him a place on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2000s.

Despite his success on the field, Samuels faced challenges as well. Injuries, particularly neck and spinal issues, began to take a toll on his body. In 2010, after a decade-long career with the Redskins, he made the difficult decision to retire from professional football.

Personal Life

In March 2012, Chris married Monique Cox, who would later be known as Monique Samuels. They went on to have three children together before divorcing in June 2023.

Monique was a cast member on four seasons of the Bravo reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Potomac."