What is Chris Jones's Net Worth and Salary?

Chris Jones is a professional football defensive tackle who plays for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. With the team, he won Super Bowls LIV, LVII, and LVIII, and has been named to multiple Pro Bowls. Before joining the NFL in 2016, Jones played college football with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

2024 Contract

In March 2024, Chris signed a 5-year, $160 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. On an average annual basis, the contract pays a salary of $32 million per year.

Early Life and High School

Chris Jones was born on July 3, 1994 in Houston, Mississippi. He attended Houston High School, where he played football with the Hilltoppers. Jones was considered a five-star recruit out of high school, and was ranked among the top players in his class.

Collegiate Career

For college, Jones went to Mississippi State University and played three seasons of football with the Bulldogs. As a true freshman in 2013, he appeared in all 13 games and recorded 32 tackles and three sacks. Jones again appeared in all 13 games as a sophomore, this time posting 26 tackles and three sacks. In his junior season, he started all 13 games and recorded 44 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Following that season, Jones elected to forgo his senior year at Mississippi State to enter the NFL draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

In the 2016 NFL draft, Jones was chosen in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a solid rookie season, putting up 28 combined tackles and two sacks as the Chiefs finished at the top of the AFC West with a 12-4 record. In the playoffs, the team lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional Round. In 2017, Jones recorded 32 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks. The Chiefs made it to the Wild Card Round, but were defeated by the Tennessee Titans. Jones went on to have a milestone season in 2018, setting a new NFL record with 11 consecutive games with a sack. He finished the season with 40 combined tackles and 15.5 sacks, helping the Chiefs secure a first-place AFC West finish. The team made it to the AFC Championship, where they fell to the New England Patriots.

Jones had another strong season in 2019, posting 36 combined tackles and nine sacks and earning his first Pro Bowl selection. In the playoffs, he helped the Chiefs win the Divisional Round and the AFC Championship en route to Super Bowl LIV, where the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20. In the 2020 season, Jones recorded 36 combined tackles and 7.5 sacks as the Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl. This time, however, they were routed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 31-9 loss. The next season, the Chiefs made it through the Wild Card Round and the Divisional Round before losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Jones had one of his greatest career seasons in 2022, putting up 44 combined tackles and 15.5 sacks and helping the Chiefs finish first in the AFC West. In the playoffs, the team made it back to the AFC Championship Game in a rematch with the Bengals. This time, the Chiefs won, earning them a spot in the Super Bowl. In Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Jones and the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVIII the next year, defeating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime. After that season, Jones became a free agent. He subsequently signed a new, five-year deal with the Chiefs worth over $155 million.