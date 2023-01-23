Chad Henne Net Worth:

What is Chad Henne's Net Worth and Salary?

Chad Henne is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $17 million and salary of $1.12 million. Chad Henne earns his money as the backup quarterback to Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Early Life

Chad Steven Henne was born on July 2, 1985, in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. He attended West Lawn Wilson High School where he played quarterback for the football team. His freshman year in 2000, he rotated at quarterback for the Bulldogs with junior Ian Firestone in the first game but would start the final 10 games of the year. This included a six-game win streak before losing to Cumberland Valley 21-7 in the District 3 AAAA semifinals. The team struggled in his second year as a starter, but by the end of his junior season, Henne had been offered over 40 scholarships for various college programs. He narrowed his choices down to Miami, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and Penn State before ultimately deciding on The University of Michigan.

Michigan Wolverines

In 2004, Chad Henne became just the second freshman to start at quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines. From there, he helped the team accumulate 32 regular season victories and 8,740 offensive yards to go with 87 touchdowns. As a senior, he led the Wolverines to a 41-35 Capital One Bowl win over Florida. He was named to the Second-team All-Big Ten in 2006 and First-team All-Big Ten in 2007.

NFL Career

In the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, Chad Henne was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 57th overall pick. He spent most of his rookie season as the backup to veteran quarterback Chad Pennington. The next year, Henne started the majority of their games due to an injury to Pennington, and he had some success. But he lost his starting job to Pennington in November of 2010. In 2011, it was announced that Henne would be the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, and his season started off well before hurting his shoulder in a game against the San Diego Chargers. He would have to undergo surgery, and the team decided not to re-sign him.

In 2012, Henne joined the Jacksonville Jaguars where he showed flashes, but he was benched in 2014 for rookie first-round draft pick Blake Bortles. Over the next three seasons, Henne saw limited action and had his contract restructured. He signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 to backup quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs re-signed him in 2020 on another two-year deal, and Henne played well on multiple occasions in limited playing time while filling in for an injured Mahomes.

Contracts & Career Earnings

As a second round draft pick of the Miami Dolphins, Henne signed a four-year, $3.13 million rookie contract with the team. His next payday would come in May of 2012 signing a two-year, $6.75 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then signed two-year, $8 million contracts with Jacksonville in both 2014 and 2016, and then a one-year deal in 2017 worth $3.25 million. He joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 signing a two-year contract worth $6.7 million and then an extension in 2020 for two years and $3.25 million. In March of 2022, Chad Henne signed a one-year, $2 million deal to remain the backup quarterback.

Over his NFL career, Chad Henne has earned more than $38.6 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Chad Henne is married to Brittany Hartman.