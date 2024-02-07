What is CeeDee Lamb's Net Worth and Salary?

CeeDee Lamb is a professional football player who has a net worth of $12 million. CeeDee Lamb currently plays as a wide receiver for the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Among his career accomplishments, he led the NFL in receptions and was named first-team All-Pro in 2023. Lamb previously played college football with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Contracts & Salary

Signed: April 23, 2020

April 23, 2020 Length: 4 years

4 years Total value: $14,010,012

$14,010,012 Average annual salary: $3,502,503

$3,502,503 Signing bonus: $7,749,100

$7,749,100 Guaranteed money: $14,010,012 (fully guaranteed)

$14,010,012 (fully guaranteed) 5th-year option: Available for the Cowboys to exercise in 2024

2024 specifics:

Base salary: $17,991,000

$17,991,000 Cap hit: $17,991,000

$17,991,000 Dead cap value: $17,991,000 (if cut before the 2024 season)

Early Life and High School

Cedarian DeLeon Lamb was born on April 8, 1999 in Opelousas, Louisiana and grew up in New Orleans. Following Hurricane Katrina, he and his family relocated to Houston, Texas. Lamb attended John and Randolph Foster High School in Texas, where he played high school football. In his senior year in 2016, he caught 98 receptions for 2,032 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns, and helped lead his team to a 14-1 record. Lamb earned All-State honors for the season.

Collegiate Career

For college, Lamb attended the University of Oklahoma, where he played college football with the Sooners. As a true freshman in 2017, he played in all 14 games and recorded 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. His yardage and touchdowns were both school freshman records. In his sophomore year in 2018, Lamb helped the Sooners to a 12-2 record and a playoff berth. Once again playing in all 14 games, he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a junior in 2019, Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. For the season, he was named a consensus All-American. Lamb decided to forgo his senior year at Oklahoma so he could enter the NFL Draft.

Dallas Cowboys

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb was chosen in the first round with the 17th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys. He subsequently signed a four-year contract with the team. In his rookie season, Lamb had 14 starts in 16 games, and recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. He went on to have a terrific 2021 season, posting a team-leading 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games and 13 starts. The Cowboys made it to the Wild Card Round, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. After the season, Lamb was selected to his first Pro Bowl as a replacement for Cooper Kupp.

Lamb continued to improve during the 2022 season, finishing with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned his second Pro Bowl selection and was named to the All-Pro second team. The Cowboys made it back to the playoffs, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round before falling to the 49ers in the Divisional. Lamb had another strong season in 2023, recording career highs of 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. In the process, he broke Michael Irvin's Cowboys franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a single season. Back in the playoffs, the team was once again eliminated in the Wild Card Round. Lamb was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl after the season, and was also named to the All-Pro first team.