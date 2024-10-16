What is Casey Matthews's Net Worth?

Casey Matthews is a former professional football linebacker who played four seasons with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles from 2011 to 2014. He finished his career in 2015 as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, although he never played for the team due to an injury and subsequent surgery. In college, Matthews played for the Oregon Ducks, and was a first-team All-Pac-10 selection in 2010.

Early Life and High School

Casey Matthews was born on January 16, 1989 in Northridge, California to Leslie and NFL player Clay Matthews Jr., who at the time played for the Cleveland Browns. His grandfather Clay Sr. and uncle Bruce Matthews also played in the NFL; later, so did his older brother Clay Matthews III. He also has numerous cousins who were NFL players, including Kevin and Jake Matthews.

As a teenager, Matthews went to Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, where he played as a linebacker for the Lions football team. In his junior year, he had 132 tackles and four quarterback sacks. As a senior, Matthews recorded 158 tackles, ten sacks, and two interceptions as he helped the Lions to a 15-0 record and the California Interscholastic Federation Division III state championship.

Collegiate Career

For college, Matthews chose to play football at the University of Oregon over offers from several other schools. In 2007, as a true freshman with the Oregon Ducks, he played 11 games and posted 18 tackles before his season ended due to a shoulder injury. Matthews went on to play in all 13 games in 2008, recording 67 tackles and two sacks. The following year, he was named a second-team All-Pac-10 selection. In his final season at Oregon in 2010, Matthews was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Pac-10 selection. He also played in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game, which Oregon lost to Auburn. Matthews finished his collegiate career with 245 tackles, nine sacks, and four interceptions in 50 games.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the 2011 NFL draft, Matthews was chosen in the fourth round with the 116th overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. He went on to sign a four-year contract with the team. Matthews opened the 2011 season as the Eagles' starting middle linebacker; toward the end of the season, he became the team's starting nickel-linebacker. He finished his rookie season with 38 tackles and one sack in 16 games and three starts. Matthews was much less productive in 2012, recording just 11 tackles in 16 games. He performed slightly better in 2013 with 12 tackles. That season, the Eagles finished first in the NFC East and reached the playoffs. However, the team fell to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round. Matthews had his greatest career season in 2014, his final season with the Eagles. In 16 games and 11 starts in 2014, he recorded 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Matthews finished his four-season tenure with the Eagles with 114 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 64 games.

Minnesota Vikings

In March of 2015, Matthews signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Vikings. However, he never played for the team, as he was placed on injured reserve following a hip labrum injury and a subsequent surgery.

Personal Life

In the summer of 2012, Matthews married his high school sweetheart Alyssa Grillo. Together, they have two children.