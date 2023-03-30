Calvin Johnson Net Worth

What is Calvin Johnson's net worth and salary?

Calvin Johnson is a retired American football wide receiver who has a net worth of $45 million. At the peak of his career, Calvin Johnson earned an annual salary of $22.6 million. He is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the history of the league. Nicknamed "Megatron" for his impressive size and athleticism, Johnson played for the Detroit Lions throughout his entire professional career. Calvin earned over $115 million in salary alone during his NFL career. When he retired, he actually left $1 million on the table for the Lions to recoup.

High School and College Career

Calvin Johnson's football journey began at Sandy Creek High School in Georgia, where he excelled as a wide receiver and earned All-American honors. He went on to play college football at Georgia Tech, where he continued to display his remarkable talent. During his three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Johnson earned numerous accolades, including being named a first-team All-American twice and winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver in 2006.

NFL Draft and Early Career

In the 2007 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Calvin Johnson with the second overall pick. Johnson's rookie season was impressive, as he recorded 48 receptions for 756 yards and four touchdowns. He quickly established himself as a dominant force on the field and a vital component of the Lions' offense.

Record-Breaking Seasons and Pro Bowl Appearances

Calvin Johnson's career took off in 2008, when he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 12. Over the next several seasons, he continued to put up remarkable numbers, leading the league in receiving yards twice (2011 and 2012) and earning Pro Bowl selections six times (2010-2015). In 2012, Johnson broke Jerry Rice's single-season receiving yards record with 1,964 yards, further solidifying his place among the NFL's elite.

Retirement and Hall of Fame Induction

After nine seasons in the NFL, Calvin Johnson announced his retirement in March 2016. Despite his relatively short career, Johnson's impact on the game was undeniable. In 2021, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, an honor that recognized his exceptional talent and contributions to the sport.

Career Earnings

Throughout his career, Calvin Johnson signed several lucrative contracts with the Detroit Lions. Some of his biggest deals include:

In 2007, Johnson signed a six-year rookie contract worth $64 million, with $27.2 million guaranteed.

In 2012, he inked a seven-year extension worth $132 million, with $60 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at the time.

A breakdown of Calvin Johnson's annual salary during his NFL career is as follows:

2007: $8.8 million

2008: $2.5 million

2009: $4.4 million

2010: $6.4 million

2011: $8.9 million

2012: $18.5 million

2013: $25 million

2014: $20 million

2015: $20.6 million

Calvin Johnson's cumulative earnings during his nine-year NFL career totaled approximately $116.1 million.

Since retiring from the NFL, Calvin Johnson has focused on various business and philanthropic endeavors. In 2018, he co-founded the cannabis company Primitive, which aims to provide high-quality medical marijuana products and promote the benefits of cannabis for athletes and others dealing with chronic pain. Johnson is also involved in the Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation