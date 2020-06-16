C.J. Mosley net worth: C.J. Mosley is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $25 million. He is best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens.

C.J. Mosley was born in Mobile, Alabama in June 1992. He is a linebacker who played at Theodore High School. Mosley played his college football for Alabama. He won the BCS national championship in 2011 and 2012 and the SEC championship in 2012. Mosley was first-team All-SEC in 2012 and 2013 and a consensus All-American in the same years. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and also won the Butkus Award that year. C.J. Mosley was drafted #17 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the Ravens from 2014 to 2018 and was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Mosley was a four time second-team All-Pro and a four time Pro Bowl selection with the Ravens. He joined the New York Jets in 2019. That year he signed a five year deal for $85 million.