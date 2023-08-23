Bryce Young Net Worth

What is Bryce Young's Net Worth and Salary?

Bryce Young is an American professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $12 million. Bryce Young plays in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers. Previously, he played college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide, and broke the school record for most passing yards in a single game, with 559. For his incredible sophomore season in 2021, Young won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, and the Manning Award, among other top honors.

Contracts and Earnings

Upon being drafted by the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young signed a fully-guaranteed 4-year $37.5 million contract. That works out to an average annual salary of just under $9.4 million per season. However, Bryce will actually earn a much smaller salary per season because the deal was structured with a $24.6 million signing bonus.

Early Life and High School

Bryce Young was born on July 25, 2001 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For most of his adolescence, he lived in Pasadena, California. Young was educated at the Catholic all-boys Cathedral High School in Los Angeles and the Catholic Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana. He was a star football player in high school; as a senior, he threw for 4,528 yards and 58 touchdowns, earning him honors as the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year, California's Gatorade Football Player of the Year, and USA Today's High School Offensive Player of the Year. Young finished his high school career with 13,520 passing yards and 152 touchdowns.

Collegiate Career

Ranked the number-one quarterback prospect coming out of high school, Young originally committed to playing football with the USC Trojans. However, he ultimately elected to play with the Crimson Tide at the University of Alabama. In his freshman year in 2020, Young served as the backup to junior quarterback Mac Jones. Across the nine games he played that season, he passed for 156 yards and one touchdown. In the postseason, Alabama won the Rose Bowl en route to a National Championship title. Young went on to have his breakthrough season as a sophomore, when he became the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. In a November game against Arkansas, he set a new single-game school record when he threw for 559 yards, breaking Scott Hunter's 52-year-old record. Young finished the regular season with an SEC-leading 4,872 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns as Alabama defeated Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. He won numerous accolades as a result, including the Heisman Trophy, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award, the Maxwell Award, and AP Player of the Year honors. In the postseason, Alabama defeated Cincinnati to win the Cotton Bowl Classic, and then fell to Georgia in the National Championship.

As a junior in 2022, Young started the season on an auspicious note with 195 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, plus five carries for 100 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, in a 55-0 blowout of Utah State. He ultimately helped lead the Crimson Tide to an 11-2 record, finishing the season with 3,328 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns, as well as 49 carries for 185 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. In the postseason, Young helped Alabama defeat Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Following his junior season, he announced in early 2023 that he would forgo his senior season at Alabama to declare for the NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Young was chosen with the first overall pick by the Carolina Panthers. Although the team originally held the ninth overall pick, it traded its original first round pick D. J. Moore and several other draft picks to the Chicago Bears in order to secure the first overall pick. Young went on to sign a four-year rookie contract with the Panthers in July.