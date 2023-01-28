Brock Purdy Net Worth:

What is Brock Purdy's net worth and salary?

Brock Purdy is an American NFL quarterback who has a net worth of $300 thousand. Brock Purdy was the FINAL pick in the NFL draft in 2022, but still somehow managed to become the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the 2022-2023 season. He even led the team to the playoffs. Brock took over as starting qaurterback after the team's star quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, AND the second string QB, Trey Lance, both were injured.

Table of Contents Salary Career Personal Life

Salary

As we mentioned a moment ago, Brock Purdy was the very last pick of the 2022 NFL draft (262nd overall). That earned him the longstanding nickname reserved for last picks, "Mr. Irrelevant." A scouting report by an unnamed NFL team described Brock as "not a very good athlete… limited arm, both in strength and throw repertoire."

Nevertheless, Brock was chosen by the Niners with the last pick of the draft. Ahead of the 2022 season, Brock signed a 4-year $3.73 million contract with the Niners that came with a $77,000 signing bonus and just $77,000 guaranteed. The average salary over the contract is $934,000 but in his first season, the one where he took the team to the playoffs, Brock earned a total base salary of $705,000 before taxes and fees. The fourth year of the contract will come with a $1.1 million base salary.

Career

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Niners named Trey Lance as their starter over Jimmy Garoppolo. Trey suffered a season-ending ankle injury after just two games. That activated Garoppolo.

Purdy stepped in for Garoppolo in the fourth quarter of a game against the Chiefs in October 2022. He threw for 66 yards but the team ultimately lost the game.

In December 2022 Garoppolo suffered a foot injury so once again Purdy stepped-in and was subsequently boosted to starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. The very next game, he faced off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amazingly, he led the Niners to victory and in the process became the first player to beat Tom Brady in his very first starting NFL game.

In his next game, he defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He then beat the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, to complete the regular season. He won all five of his regular season starts.

In the playoffs Purdy and the Niners defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a wild card game and then the Dallas Cowboys.

Personal Life

In his rookie season, Brock lived in an apartment with teammates Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj.