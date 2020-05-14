Booger McFarland net worth and salary: Booger McFarland is an American former professional football player and analyst who has a net worth of $9 million. He is best known for winning two Super Bowls. His TV analyst salary is $2 million per year.

Booger McFarland was born in Winnsboro, Louisiana in December 1977. He was a defensive tackle who played at Winnsboro High School. McFarland played his college football for LSU where he was a first-team All-American in 1998. He was drafted #15 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1999 NFL Draft. Booger McFarland played for the Buccaneers from 1999 to 2006 where he won Super Bowl XXXVII. He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2006 to 2007 and won Super Bowl XLI. McFarland had 188 career NFL tackles and 22.5 sacks as well as three forced fumbles and one interception. From 2018 to 2019 he was an analyst for Monday Night Football. His real name is Anthony but he earned the nickname Booger as a child.