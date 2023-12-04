Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Aug 8, 1981 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.98 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Bobby McCray's Net Worth

What is Bobby McCray's Net Worth and Salary?

Bobby McCray is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Bobby McCray played seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive end from 2004 to 2010. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles, and with the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV. In college, McCray played for the University of Florida Gators. During his NFL career Bobby earned $11 million in salary.

Early Life and High School

Bobby McCray was born on August 8, 1981 in Miami, Florida. As a teenager, he attended Homestead High School in Homestead, Florida, where he played for the Broncos football team. In his senior year, McCray was named to Prep Star's All-America team.

Collegiate Career

McCray went to the University of Florida for college and played for the Gators football team from 2000 to 2003. In his first season with the team, he played in three games. McCray was redshirted as a sophomore, and played in eight games; he recorded 12 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He played in all 13 games in the 2002 season, recording 45 combined tackles and 2.3 sacks. As a senior in 2003, McCray recorded 50 tackles with 9.5 sacks. He earned second-team All-SEC honors for his final two seasons at Florida, and finished his collegiate career with 107 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 36 games.

Jacksonville Jaguars

In the 2004 NFL Draft, McCray was chosen in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a rookie, he played in all 16 of the team's regular-season games and recorded 25 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks. McCray played in all 16 of the Jaguars' regular-season games again in 2005, this time posting 23 combined tackles to go with 5.5 sacks. In 2006, he amassed 49 combined tackles and 10 sacks. During his final season with the Jaguars in 2007, McCray recorded 24 tackles and three sacks. He went on to play in the postseason as the Jaguars reached the divisional round. McCray started both of the team's playoff games and posted four tackles and a sack.

New Orleans Saints

McCray signed a five-year contract with the New Orleans Saints in March 2008. In his first season with the team, he played in all 16 games and recorded six sacks. McCray had his most memorable career season in 2009, when he started in all three of the Saints' postseason games leading up to Super Bowl XLIV. In the first playoff game, against the Arizona Cardinals, McCray made a critical play by making a block that briefly put Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner out of the game. However, he got into some trouble in the NFC Championship game when he illegally hit Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre. These two incidents earned him the nickname "Quarterback Killa." The Saints went on to win Super Bowl XLIV by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17. It would be McCray's final appearance with the team, as he was released in mid-2010 and waived in September after having re-signed on a one-year contract.

Philadelphia Eagles

At the end of 2010, McCray signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The team finished first in the NFC East that season but lost in the wild card round to the eventual Super Bowl champs the Green Bay Packers.

Philanthropy

McCray has been involved in some philanthropic endeavors. In 2008, he partnered with the national non-profit organization After-School All-Stars to help fund after-school programs for underserved kids. For every sack he made that season, he donated $1,000 to the organization. McCray has also volunteered at the LA Parks and Recreation Department.

Other Media Appearances

McCray has been featured in a number of magazines, including New Orleans Magazine, Louisiana Health & Fitness, and ESPN The Magazine. He was also featured in Sports and Entertainment Today for his culinary skills. Additionally, McCray has appeared on various television shows, including the reality series "Man v. Food."

Legal Troubles

In 2006, McCray was arrested and charged with reckless driving and drug possession. Later, in 2009, he was arrested for driving while under the influence.

Personal Life

McCray married Khadijah Haqq in the summer of 2010. She went on to appear on the E! reality television show "Dash Dolls" in 2015. McCray has four children in total: Bobby III, Christian, Celine, and Kapri. In August 2023, Haqq announced on Instagram that her and McCray had separated. She has not provided much more detail as to the reason for the separation. The split seems to have been amicable as the couple plans to continue co-parenting together.